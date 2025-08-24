Ex-Yankees All-Star earns high praise from Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg: "Sets the tone for our offense"

In his first season for the Detroit Tigers, second baseman Gleyber Torres has already established himself as a fan favorite at Comerica Park.Batting .262 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs, Torres has played a key role in his team's success this season. At the moment, the Tigers are well-placed to win their division, the AL Central, for the first time since 2014. Their 78-54 record is the best in the American League.Speaking to MLB Network Radio on Sunday, Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg spoke about the former New York Yankees infielder's positive impact since his arrival in Detroit.&quot;He (Gleyber Torres) has been really important. We brought him in this past offseason. Given the track record of getting on base, just the relentless at-bats, we've seen that all year. Gleyber really sets the tone for our offense, he gets on base a ton, he grinds out at-bats, there's real impact in there as well.&quot;He's been a huge adition. He's been great in the clubhouse. He's obviously a veteran player who's played on a big stage in New York, he's played in the World Series. He's been a really important piece to what we've been able to do so far this season,&quot; Greenberg said.Gleyber Torres wasted no time in earning his first All-Star selection in Tigers' colorsDespite playing a key role in helping the New York Yankees get to the World Series in 2024, Gleyber Torres was unceremoniously deemed surplus to requirements in the Bronx after the season ended.Soon after, Detroit snapped up the free agent infielder, signing him to a one-year, $15 million deal and offering him a chance to prove himself once again.Gleyber Torres in action against the Minnesota Twins - Source: GettyGleyber Torres has taken that chance with both hands, quickly establishing himself as one of the most reliable hitters in Detroit's lineup. After enjoying a solid first half, Torres earned his third All-Star selection of his career, and his first in Detroit.Though Torres' strong resurgence is already a remarkable story, there might yet be plenty of drama to come, as the Detroit Tigers, who are one of the favorites to win the pennant this year, may face the Yankees in a high-stakes postseason clash come October.