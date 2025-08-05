Ex-Yankees coach spotlights Christian Yelich's major unsung role in Brewers' success: "That rubs off on younger guys"

After starting the season slow, the Milwaukee Brewers are back to their best, and Christian Yelich has been at the heart of the action. The 2018 NL MVP is batting .261, along with 21 home runs and 73 RBIs.

Former New York Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey explained on Monday how Yelich has been an unsung-hero this season. Casey added that he has been the perfect role model for the younger and inexperienced players around him.

"If you go back and look at his numbers in April and May, he was terrible," Casey said, via "The Mayor’s Office."Look at his numbers, he's gotten super hot. I think that rubs off on other younger guys, when they look at a guy like Yelich struggling, but he's still the same. You don't know if he's 0-for-4 or 4-for-4, he just puts his head underwater and and goes."

"That's what I used to think as a big leaguer. You want to be great in this game? Put your head underwater and go. Get in your own little world, make sure your process is tight, show up in that batter's box, make pitch by pitch adjustments. Have everybody buy in. Younger guys look at Christian Yelich and go 'Oh, that's how you do it? ... Yeah, just keep going man."

Christian Yelich is looking to win his third NL Central title in a row

The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich did not enjoy the best of starts this season, and many already wrote them off.

However, in sport, especially in baseball, how you finish is more important than how you start. In the weeks following the All-Star break, Pat Murphy's team passed the Chicago Cubs at the top of its division.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

Yelich and the Brewers have the best record in the NL and are on course to lift the NL Central title for the third consecutive season.

