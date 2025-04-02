"Exercise to be fit, not skinny" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets real on prioritizing health over body goals

People exercise for several reasons, including getting in shape, building a muscular physique, and losing weight. Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness trainer, puts out why one should be laser-focused on only one outcome.

Cordeiro graduated from the University of Windsor and has a background in nursing. But, after the COVID-19 pandemic, she transitioned to a fitness trainer and now runs a six-week fitness transformation program called "JACFIT."

Following her routine, Cordeiro woke up early Tuesday morning and shared a motivational message on her social media.

"Exercise to be fit, not skinny. Eat to nourish your body and always ignore the haters, doubters, and non-believers," she wrote.

Cordeiro's message suggested shifting the focus from appearance-driven goals to overall well-being. She encourages her followers to prioritize strength, nourishment and confidence.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro spoke about deeper version of "JACFIT" community

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is fresh off a successful charity event for women. Her "Women Supporting Women" was organized on Mar. 6 at Augustus 27 at Caesars Windsor in Canada.

The program raised $40,800 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex County and will be used to support mentorship programs for youth in the local community.

On Tuesday, Cordeiro's interview from the event was shared on Instagram. There, she spoke about her own brand "JACFIT" and how it empowers women.

"So really helping women become the best versions of themselves in order to sustain the physical goal, which is what most women come to me for," Cordeiro said.

"Trying to make that strategic pivot inside your brain so that you're able to keep and sustain that ideal fit look, while also leveling up in your mind—creating boundaries and leaning into better business decisions, better personal decisions. It all goes together. All of it goes together."

Cordeiro continues to use her platform to empower women and build her "JACFIT" community stronger.

