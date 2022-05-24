"F**k the Phillies!" " It's like the Braves are playing an intersquad game" - Atlanta Braves fans ignore the standings and trash talk Philadelphia Phillies on Twitter as series kicks off

The Philadelphia Phillies have Bryce Harper back in their lineup and travel to Georgia this week to take on the Atlanta Braves. Both squads have identical records of 19-22. It's an important series: whoever wins will take the second-place spot in the National League East division.
With that in mind, tensions are riding high between these two fanbases. Considering they're the defending World Series champions, Atlanta Braves fans are rooting for their team to turn things around. Philadelphia Philles fans, on the other hand, hate losing, especially with the reigning MVP in their lineup.
Here's the best game reactions from today's Twitter battles.
Atlanta Braves fans trash talk Philadelphia Phillies on Twitter as series kicks off
This Atlanta Braves fan wasn't messing around. They had some choice words for the visiting team this week.
"Braves! Fuck the Phillies! #ForTheA" - @Bald Queen
This fan backed them up, continuing the barage of mockery against Philadelpia. They called the Phillies an "intersquad" team---insinuating that they have a low-level of skill.
"hmmmm - Phillies get 2 on with nobody out and get nothing - it's like the Braves are playing an intersquad game" - @Courtney Capps
This user threw a backhanded insult at the Philadelphia Phillies. He complimented their starting pitcher, Zack Wheeler, but then mocked his team, saying that he "should come to the Braves" when he's finished with Philly.
"Zack wheeler should come to the #Braves when he’s done with the Phillies. #PHIvsATL" - @Caleb
Now let's hear what Phillies fans have to say. This user called Braves' batters "undisciplined," saying they "hack at anything."
"The Phillies take borderline pitches for walks, the Braves hack at anything you don’t throw in the dirt for strikeouts. Aggressive is one thing, undisciplined is another." - @Chris Yow
Nothing like some reactions from the game itself. This Twitter user relayed what a Braves fan was yelling at Bryce Harper from the stands tonight.
"Slightly drunk guy next to me heckling Bryce Harper, 'BRYCE! Why are you wearing shin guards, you weenie?'" - @EA
This user took things a step further. They casually accused the Philles of cheating with "corked bats."
"Phillies are playing with corked bats and come on Braves let’s beat these sucky Phillies" - @Jason
This Atlanta Braves fan may hate the Philles, but he still respects when they make a nice play.
"I hate the #Phillies but that Roman Quinn assist was cool." - @Caleb
At the time of writing, the Philles are up 4-0 in the fourth inning. But this fan thinks his team's bullpen is too bad to trust.
"I definitely don't think we're out of it because the Phillies bullpen sucks a** but lord have mercy don't make it any harder" - @Braves79
With a start as heated as this, the Braves and Phillies won't disappoint this week.
