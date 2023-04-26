Fact Check: Did Jean Segura nearly quit baseball after a personal tragedy in 2014?

A professional baseball infielder with the Miami Marlins in Major League Baseball (MLB), Jean Segura is of Dominican descent.

Segura has previously played in Major League Baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and Milwaukee Brewers. In 2016 he had the most hits in the National League and was an All-Star in 2013 and 2018. He participated in the 2017 World Baseball Classic as a member of the Dominican Republic national baseball team.

When Segura was playing for Milwaukee in July 2014, he received the most upsetting news of his life. Janniel, a nine-month-old child born to Segura and his first wife, had passed away in the Dominican Republic.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Awful news.



On May 8, 2013, Jean and Kellen Segura exchanged vows.They are the parents of Ronaldo, Jean Jr., and Giancarlo.

Indeed, Jean is a loving father who frequently posts photos of his children on Instagram.

Jean Segura's earnings and net worth

On July 24, 2012, Segura made his Major League Baseball debut for the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. His most notable statistics included a batting average of.285, a base hit total of 901, and a home-run total of 57.

With the Miami Marlins, Jean Segura agreed to a two-year, $17,000,000 contract with a guaranteed $17,000,000 and an average yearly salary of $8,500,000. Segura will have a total pay of $6,500,000 in 2023 in addition to a basic salary of $6,500,000.

Destiny Lugardo @destiny_lugardo Phillies announce they have declined Jean Segura’s 2023 option. He’s a free agent. Phillies announce they have declined Jean Segura’s 2023 option. He’s a free agent.

The Phillies paid Segura a $1 million buyout in lieu of exercising their $17 million club option on him for 2023. As a result, Segura became a free agent for the first time in his career.

