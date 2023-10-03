As the MLB wild-card round kicks off on Tuesday, it appears that coverage on ESPN has left baseball fans scratching their heads. According to closed captioning data, MLB postseason coverage was mentioned only three times on ESPN between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The mentions were part of short promos read on "Get Up" and "First Take," despite the fact that ESPN holds the TV rights to broadcast the wild-card games.

The limited attention has not gone unnoticed, sparking outrage among MLB fans on social media. A tweet by sports media critic Awful Announcing highlighted the minimal mentions.

Fans lamented the overwhelming focus on the NFL and NBA at the expense of MLB.

The reaction raises questions about ESPN's programming strategy and its partnership with MLB. Critics argue that the minimal coverage perpetuates the notion that baseball appeals to a narrower demographic. This is despite the sport experiencing record-breaking attendance figures.

The minimal ESPN coverage also brings up a broader industry conversation about the representation of various sports on mainstream media platforms.

The MLB wild-card games are underway

The wild-card games started Tuesday. Toronto is set to face Minnesota, while Texas takes on Tampa Bay. In other matchups, the Diamondbacks will go head-to-head with the Brewers, and the Marlins play against the Phillies.

The Astros, along with the Braves, Orioles and Dodgers, will enjoy a five-day hiatus before they commence their Division Series games.

In the National League, eyes will be on the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. Not to be outdone, the Dodgers are led by stars like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles enter the playoffs as underdogs. They managed an incredible turnaround after enduring a staggering 110 losses two seasons ago.

As for the Houston Astros, they are vying for consecutive championships. This is a feat that has not been accomplished since the Yankees' three-peat in 2000.