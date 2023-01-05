Atlanta Braves outfielder and 2022 National League Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II was recently spotted shooting some hoops in the gym during his time off.

Bally Sports South shared a video on their Twitter handle of the rookie sweating it out on the basketball court and acing a couple of half-court shots. They went as far as to compare his range with local NBA hero and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

“What 𝙘𝙖𝙣'𝙩 @MoneyyyMikeee do? That's @TheTraeYoung range (: mike.harris24/IG)” - Ball Sports South, Twitter

Harris had a sublime first season in the MLB with the Braves and has left his fans in awe of his skill and tenacity on the field. His exploits on the field have won him four rookie of the month awards and the overall 2022 National League Rookie of the Year Award.

While his baseball skills don’t need any more buttering up, Harris' impressive dexterity with the basketball has sent fans on Twitter into a frenzy.

One fan on Twitter was taken aback by his skill and concluded that he could conquer the sport of basketball too.

Another fan tweeted that the next thing on his agenda should be getting drafted into the NBA.

Caden Smith @999caden_ig 🏻 @MoneyyyMikeee next thing on the agenda, get drafted to the NBA @MoneyyyMikeee next thing on the agenda, get drafted to the NBA🙏🏻

His NBA home team, the Atlanta Hawks, also chipped in with a tweet certifying him a baller and sharing an image of him with their very own rookie, Dejounte Murry.

Other fans commended him for being a jack of all trades and demanded that he have a contract soon.

Ryne @RyneClark_10 @BallySportsSO @MoneyyyMikeee @TheTraeYoung Get credit for being the best defensive CF in the NL… @BallySportsSO @MoneyyyMikeee @TheTraeYoung Get credit for being the best defensive CF in the NL…

While his fan following is undeniably large, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the MLB next season.

Michael Harris II made his MLB debut in 2022

Georgia native Michael Harris II was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB draft and made his debut a couple of seasons later in 2022.

Harris had a stellar first season in MLB where he posted a 5.3 bWAR and slashed .297/.339/.514. His offense was incredible as he ended up with a 136 wRC+ and 19 home runs. He also amassed 64 RBIs and stole 20 bases.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Michael Harris II is the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II is the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year 🔥 https://t.co/6OIPpBpAl9

"Michael Harris II is the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year" - Fox Sports: MLB

The youngster will likely become a valuable commodity for the outfit as time rolls on.

Poll : 0 votes