Fans split over Francisco Lindor's Hall of Fame potential

While baseball analysts debate whether New York Mets star Francisco Lindor was a shoo-in for the MLB Hall of Fame, fans have had a lot to say on the matter. The 31-year-old is in a fifth season with the Mets and 11th in the MLB. He has proven himself as one of the best players of his generation, but it reamins to be seen if he will have enough votes to be inducted into Cooperstown.
Since making his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2015, Francisco Lindor has made four All-Star appearances, all of them in the AL. While he hasn't been an All-Star since his move to the New York Mets, he has won two Silver Sluggers with them and made the All-MLB second team thrice.
Regarding whether he belongs in the MLB Hall of Fame, fans shared their thoughts on social media:
"If he retired today no but he’s gonna make it for sure," wrote one fan on X.
"Lock? No. On the right path? Yes," added another.
While some are believe that he's sure to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, others argue that he hasn't done enough yet but is on the right track.
"Maybe not a first ballot," wrote @Cubsfan122112 on X.
"Lindor will finish top 3 all time in WAR for shortstops. So yeah," added @mnoce19.
"It’s obvious...yes. He just hit a WAR of 50 and he’s not even close to being done playing. Average WAR is 60-65 for the HoF," claimed @ultramet.
While the MLB Hall of Fame selection is based on votes, most fans believe that Francisco Lindor has what it takes to put him up there. Aside form numbers, his ability to carry the team in tough times which endears him to fans is also worth noting.
Francisco Lindor leads the Mets to second win over Phillies with 3-hit game
After blasting two home runs in the first game against the Philapdelphia Phillies, Francisco Lindor put in another impressive performance as the Mets took the second game of the series. The shortstop recorded three hits, one of them a RBI single in the second inning, to give his team the lead.
The New York Mets eventually won the second game 5-1, setting up a chance to sweep the Phillies and extend their win streak to six games. They are tied for the best record in the MLB along with the Dodgers and the Padres.
76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.