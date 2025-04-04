Fernando Tatis Jr. earns glowing 1-word compliment from mom after debuting designer outfit featuring blueprint coat and knitwear

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. plays baseball with a good amount of flair. As it turns out, that flair also translates to a high level of style outside the diamond.

On Wednesday, the Dominican was pictured sporting a classy blue coat over a matching black shirt and trousers, all of which were custom-designed, ensuring an immaculate fit.

Tom Marchitelli, who designed said clothes, posted a snap of the Padre's fit on his Gentleman's Playbook Instagram account.

"Freshest in the game 🔥 @tatis ready to take flight in his new blueprint coat, knit shirt, and black trousers, all custom designed by yours truly. #MLBStyle #Padres" the Instagram post was captioned

Reacting to the post, Fernando's mom, Maria, also left a sweet comment complimenting his style.

"Doll 😍" Maria Tatis commented in Spanish

Screenshot of Maria Tatis' comment on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@gentsplaybook)

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mom Maria shouts out her son's fantastic start to the 2025 season

Aiming to go toe-to-toe with the juggernaut that is the Los Angeles Dodgers, it appears the San Diego Padres might be well up for the challenge in 2025. They've made their best-ever start to a season by going 7-0.

At the heart of a lot of the action has been outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., who has been swinging a hot bat for these first few games of the season. As of now, the Dominican slugger is batting .423, with one home run and 5 RBIs.

Shouting out her son's achievements, Maria Tatis took to Instagram to post about Tatis Jr. and the Padres' hot start on Wednesday.

"Fernando Tatis Jr. has started the 2025 season at full speed, and the Padres have taken the opportunity to compile a mark by starting a campaign, which they had never had in franchise history. After beating the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 yesterday, San Diego extended their undefeated run to 5-0 to register their best start in the team's 57-year existence," the Instagram post was captioned in Spanish.

Fans will hope the 26-year-old can continue to perform in a similar vein as the season goes on and guide the Friars to their first-ever World Series title.

