"Finding my own routine within the chaos" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton discusses keys to energizing herself on tough days 

Friday is an exciting day for Houston Astros fans, as veteran pitcher Justin Verlander is set to make his first start of the 2024 MLB season after starting the campaign on the IL.

To begin the week, Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, has been in the news after it was announced that she would be modeling for Anne Klein's spring and summer campaign. Apart from discussing the news with "Good Morning America" this week, Upton also gave an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

She discussed her preferences between fashion and function, as well as the importance of finding grounding moments and energy during her hectic schedule:

“If you're not feeling the most like yourself, then your family and friends are going to pick up that energy.

"So for me, it's always having that community around you and finding my own routine within the chaos, whether it's [through] working out, eating healthy, drinking enough water and just really finding me time."

Kate Upton's advice on handling pressure a good baseball analogy ahead of Justin Verlander's return

Kate Upton will have her fingers crossed for her husband on Friday, as Justin Verlander is set to face some adversity of his own. The 6-14 Astros are bottom of the AL West and in need of a series sweep against the Washington Nationals.

The pressure is mounting on the Astros, who look far off from their World Series-winning ambitions. After a tough start to the season and a three-game sweep against the Atlanta Braves, the Astros need to find some momentum.

At 41 and coming off an injury, there are questions over whether Justin Verlander can provide that spark. Other than the importance of 'finding a routine in the chaos,' Kate Upton had some sage advice that could also work for baseball.

"If I'm feeling overwhelmed, I like to go to my core basics," Upton said to PEOPLE, discussing her work with Anne Klien.

It will be interesting to see how Verlander performs in his first start of the 2024 season and whether the Astros can find a winning routine within the chaos of the 2024 MLB season.

