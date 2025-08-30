Former MLB exec throws shade at Derek Jeter while praising Red Sox for Rafael Devers trade

Arguably, the biggest deal of the trade deadline took place on June 15. The Boston Red Sox traded superstar hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, James Tibbs III, and Jose Bello.

The trade instantly became the hottest topic in all of baseball, and many fans and experts called out CBO Craig Breslow for what they thought was a huge blunder on the executive's part.

Breslow, however, maintained that the move was in the best interest of the team, and the way Boston has performed since Devers' trade has continued to strengthen his argument by the day.

On Friday, former Miami Marlins executive David Samson posted a video on his YouTube channel. Samson credited the Red Sox and Craig Breslow for identifying and executing such a move to improve the team, even after knowing that it would not be received well.

"[Boston] are 38-24 since they got rid of who was supposed to be their best, and certainly highest paid player. Tell me where the Red Sox went wrong in that [Devers] trade. Because fans didn't like it? Because media members didn't like it?" Samson said [2:30].

Samson went on to subtly throw shade at Yankees legend Derek Jeter, arguing that talented players may have useful opinions but are not always inherently qualified for an executive role.

"The reason why you try to have players around your front office, but not necessarily running your front office, is the business side they may not have, but the evaluation side, you want to take advantage of that," Samson said [4:36].

"You want to have special assistants who were players. Derek Jeter's a great example of that. He can't run a business, but I would certainly ask him, 'Hey, who's a good shortstop?' and he would say 'Volpe, of course.'" he added.

The Red Sox are on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021

When Rafael Devers left Boston, the team sat fourth in the AL East, and it looked like they would miss out on the postseason again. However, strong runs on either side of the All-Star break have completely flipped the script.

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

Now, the Red Sox are second in the AL wildcard, and are well-placed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

