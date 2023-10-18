The Philadelphia Phillies are on top of the world right now. They are dominating their way through the NLCS, with a 2-0 lead and a +12 run differential thus far. They don't look like a team that's going to lose any time soon, and that is a dangerous thing in the postseason.

Former MLB star Pedro Martinez, who won the 2004 World Series himself, believes they have the look and feel of a championship team. He said:

"I don't get enough of Nola, enough of Ranger Suarez, enough of Wheeler, and then the arms they throw at you? ... And then they unload Hoffman, they unload Strahm... It is amazing to have what the Philadelphia Phillies have. Right now, they have the aura that you see in those teams that are ready to win a World Series."

From the lineup that's mashing thanks to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber to the pitching staff led by Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, the Phillies are dominant right now.

They have only lost one game all postseason long, and it was a road game against the vaunted Atlanta Braves. Otherwise, they've dominated their opponents.

That now includes the Arizona Diamondbacks, who had been unbeaten in postseason play going into the NLCS. They've run into a buzzsaw in the Phillies, and Martinez believes they feel like a championship squad.

Can the Philadelphia Phillies win it all?

According to Pedro Martinez, the Philadelphia Phillies look like a team ready to win this World Series. They are a franchise that hasn't won since 2008, and they came up short last year vs. the Houston Astros.

The Philadelphia Phillies look incredible right now

They came in as a wild card, but from the first game against the Miami Marlins, they made clear that they intended to win it all this time around. Thus far, all they've done is prove that they genuinely can do that.

No matter who they face, they seem to be in the advantage. They are unfazed by any competition, no matter how good the teams are.