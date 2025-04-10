Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia celebrates sweet milestone moment of her almost ‘birthday twin’

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor enjoyed an excellent 2024 season, finishing with a .273 batting average, with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs. Playing a key role in helping the Mets reach the NLCS, Lindor earned an All-Star selection and Silver Slugger award, while also ending second in the NL MVP voting behind LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Similar to his on-field success, Lindor's life off the field has also been filled with plenty of happy moments over the past year. After the new season started, he and his wife, Katia Reguero, welcomed their third child together, a son named Koa.

On Tuesday, Reguero shared an adorable snap of her infant son as she celebrated her 31st birthday along with her "almost birthday twin."

"Happy due date, sweet boy. Almost mama's birthday twin ♈," Reguero wrote.

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia ushers in 31st birthday with family, pens heartfelt note

Celebrating her 31st birthday on Tuesday, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor's better half Katia Reguero posted a series of pictures featuring her husband and three children.

Reguero captioned the images with a heartfelt message, reflecting on how her birthdays have changed over the years as she became a mom of three.

"31 🥳 No birthday glam this year—just deep gratitude and the raw reality of postpartum life: sleep-deprived, makeup-free, living in pajamas… and somehow, never more whole. Thirty-one years have led me here, to a single frame that holds everything I love. Three perfect souls born from mine, and a partner who is my strength and my peace."

"My eyes are tired, my hands are full, but my heart and my soul? Overflowing. This is everything. This is home. Paquito, Kalina, Amapola and Koa—you are my world, the greatest gift I have. 💝 #ThisIs31 🎂," Reguero wrote.

Apart from their son, Koa, Lindor and Reguero also share two daughters: Kalina, born in November 2020, and Amapola, born in June 2023. The couple got married in December 2021.

