Francisco Lindor, wife Katia, & their kids enjoy unforgettable night at Shakira's concert with Carlos Mendoza & others

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are enjoying a strong 2024 season. The two-time World Series winners sit top of the NL East with a 28-16 record.

Ad

On Thursday, the Puerto Rican hitter enjoyed a hugely enjoyable night away from the baseball field, as world-famous pop star Shakira came to town, visiting the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' album tour.

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, and their three children — daughters Kalina, Amapola and newborn son Koa — were also enjoying the show. The family of five also got a chance to meet Shakira backstage. A few images of the group later made it to Instagram, posted by MLB's official Spanish handle.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Francisco Lindor and his family were at Shakira's concert on Thursday night." the post was captioned in Spanish.

Ad

Katia Reguero also posted a series of adorable videos to her story, showcasing her daughter Kalina as she enjoyed dancing with Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza, ace Sean Manaea, and his better half, Talat.

Screenshots of Katia Reguero's Instagram stories (Credits: IG/katia.lindor)

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia heads to Citi Field alongside her three children

After delivering son Koa, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero, had to spend the next five weeks apart, as Lindor kept up with his gruelling regular season schedule, while Reguero was at home with her three children.

Ad

As the family finally reunited at the ballpark this week, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps. She also humorously rated the experiences of welcoming each of her children at different points of the season.

"First week back watching papá do his thing and we couldn’t be happier. 🥰 Here’s how our baseball family baby timing played out, complete with ratings 👇🏽 Off-season baby (my 1st): Excellent. 10/10, highly recommend."

Ad

"Mid-season baby (my 2nd): Tougher—but one week apart every other week? Manageable. 5/10 recommend. Beginning-of-season baby (my 3rd), born at home (in our off-season home where our village is): Separated for 5 weeks? Absolutely not. 0/10, do not recommend." Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post

Katia Reguero's firstborn - Kalina - was born in the offseason following the 2020 season. Second child Amapola arrived halfway through 2023, and son Koa was born before the 2025 season began.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More