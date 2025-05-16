Francisco Lindor, wife Katia, & their kids enjoy unforgettable night at Shakira's concert with Carlos Mendoza & others

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are enjoying a strong 2024 season. The two-time World Series winners sit top of the NL East with a 28-16 record.
On Thursday, the Puerto Rican hitter enjoyed a hugely enjoyable night away from the baseball field, as world-famous pop star Shakira came to town, visiting the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' album tour.
Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, and their three children — daughters Kalina, Amapola and newborn son Koa — were also enjoying the show. The family of five also got a chance to meet Shakira backstage. A few images of the group later made it to Instagram, posted by MLB's official Spanish handle.
"Francisco Lindor and his family were at Shakira's concert on Thursday night." the post was captioned in Spanish.
Katia Reguero also posted a series of adorable videos to her story, showcasing her daughter Kalina as she enjoyed dancing with Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza, ace Sean Manaea, and his better half, Talat.
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia heads to Citi Field alongside her three children
After delivering son Koa, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero, had to spend the next five weeks apart, as Lindor kept up with his gruelling regular season schedule, while Reguero was at home with her three children.
As the family finally reunited at the ballpark this week, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps. She also humorously rated the experiences of welcoming each of her children at different points of the season.
"First week back watching papá do his thing and we couldn’t be happier. 🥰 Here’s how our baseball family baby timing played out, complete with ratings 👇🏽 Off-season baby (my 1st): Excellent. 10/10, highly recommend."
"Mid-season baby (my 2nd): Tougher—but one week apart every other week? Manageable. 5/10 recommend. Beginning-of-season baby (my 3rd), born at home (in our off-season home where our village is): Separated for 5 weeks? Absolutely not. 0/10, do not recommend." Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post
Katia Reguero's firstborn - Kalina - was born in the offseason following the 2020 season. Second child Amapola arrived halfway through 2023, and son Koa was born before the 2025 season began.