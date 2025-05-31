Freddie Freeman drops ankle injury update amid Mookie Betts absence in Dodgers-Yankees showdown

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are among the Los Angeles Dodgers' most influential players, forming a formidable trio with Shohei Ohtani. Before their big series against the New York Yankees, the 2024 World Series champions faced another injury setback as Betts dropped out with a toe injury. The 32-year-old is expected to miss all three games of the series.
Despite dealing with the absence of the eight-time All-Star, the LA team were able to register an important win, beating the visiting AL East leaders 8-5. In what will be relieving news for fans, Freddie Freeman - who has also been dealing with an ankle injury - offered a positive update on his fitness when speaking to Dodgers insider Doug McKain post-game.
""[I've been following the] Same routine everyday. I feel good," Freddie Freeman said. "I'm not thinking about my ankle at all. We're just trying to manage it. Sliding and run downs probably didn't help it. I'm not thinking about it while playing. Routine's the same, so hopefully we can keep it going."
Freddie Freeman opens up about his mindset as he walked up to bat in pivotal sixth inning
With four home runs in the first three innings, the New York Yankees raced out to a 5-2 lead early in Friday's game. However, courtesy of a huge sixth inning, the Dodgers were ultimately able to score the decisive runs.
Speaking about his important hit, Freddie Freeman opened up about his mindset as he walked to the plate with two base runners.
"When Shohei [Ohtani] hits the home run, you're within two. Then, Teoscar [Hernandez] gets a hit, Will [Smith] gets a hit. As an offensive player [walking up to bat], you jut want to keep that line going," Freddie Freeman said
"You're just trying to do anything you can to not ground as a double play, get the righties up. As a left against Max [Fried], I'm just trying to hit a single. When you can feel a little momentum, guys getting hits, you just try and keep that line moving, and we were able to do it." Freeman added.
So far this season, Freeman is enjoying plenty of success at the plate, boasting a .368 batting average with nine home runs and 37 RBIs.