Freddie Freeman makes 8-year-old son Charlie's day after getting him as locker mate at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman went public with his pick for his favorite lockermate. While Freeman has plenty of long-standing friendships with players on the current Dodgers’ roster, there was a clear-cut choice for his top pick: his eight-year-old son, Charlie.

In a post by Dodger Blue from March 29, the World Series MVP talked how his son Charlie became the top choice for his favorite lockermate. Freddie Freeman shared his choice while giving reporters an insider look at the revamped Dodger clubhouse.

Freeman said:

"Charlie came today, and I asked Alex if we could do that and surprise him. An 8-year-old face when he saw that today, that made it all worth it. Unfortunately, Jason (Heyward), I'm sorry, I'm going to pick Charlie as my favorite locker mate."

The photo shows Freddie Freeman's locker with his photo and No. 5 on the screen above. But next to Freeman’s locker, a screen displaying the No. 5 and his son’s photo above made it clear who Freeman’s top lockermate was.

Of course, the touching father-son gesture was intended to brighten up his son’s day. Another teammate will likely go back to being the permanent resident next to Freddie Freeman’s locker in the Dodger clubhouse.

Looking at the long-standing friendship between Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward

Freddie Freeman referenced Jason Heyward in comments regarding his favorite lockermate, as the pair have a long-standing friendship. A piece in The Athletic from February 2023, looking at the relationship between the two stars, highlighted their beginning in Atlanta.

Freeman and Heyward’s relationship goes back to their days as high school players leading up to the 2007 MLB Draft. The pair met before the Atlanta Braves selected them in the draft. As Freeman and Heyward made their way up the Braves’ system, their friendship strengthened.

While Heyward left the Braves following the 2014 season, his friendship with Freeman didn't waver. The pair kept in touch, eventually reuniting in Los Angeles in 2023, but Heyward’s tenure didn’t last long with the Dodgers.

After playing a full season in 2023, the Dodgers parted ways with the veteran outfielder in August 2024. Heyward signed with the Houston Astros and landed with the San Diego Padres this offseason. Meanwhile, Freeman continues to be a permanent fixture for the Dodgers, winning two World Series with the Boys in Blue.

Despite both players having had entirely different paths in their careers, Freeman and Heyward maintain a bond that has seemingly stood the test of time.

