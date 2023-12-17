Freddie Freeman was named to the All-MLB Team for the fifth consecutive year on Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is already a star with an MVP title in 2020 and a World Series ring in 2021 from his time with the Atlanta Braves.

The All-MLB Team honors the season's best players regardless of their leagues. This is the fifth edition since its inauguration in 2019, and Freeman is the sole player to receive the honor twice (in 2020 and 2023) as a member of the first team and three times (in 2019, 2021 and 2022) as a member of the second team.

Fans congratulated the seven-time All-Star on X (formerly Twitter).

Freddie Freeman has been playing for the Dodgers for two seasons. Although the team made it to the postseason both times, he hasn't led the Dodgers to the World Series. However, by landing pitchers Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, pundits are optimistic that the Dodgers will be a strong contender for the pennant in the upcoming season.

Freeman was drafted by the Braves in 2007 and made his MLB debut in 2010 against the New York Mets. After playing 12 seasons with the Braves, he joined the Dodgers in 2022 in a six-year deal worth $162 million.

A recap of Freddie Freeman’s 2023 season

After winning the World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, Freddie Freeman continued his major league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His addition to the Dodgers' lineup, which already boasted star players like Mookie Betts and Max Muncy, provided a significant boost to their offense.

In 2023, Freeman played alongside Betts, Muncy and J.D. Martinez, and they registered more than 100 RBIs each. Freeman played 161 games and averaged of .331/.410/.567 with a .976 OPS, scoring the highest runs of 131, with 102 RBIs and 29 home runs.

However, Freeman had a poor postseason performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He only managed a single hit and a run in all three games of the NLDS.

Despite his disappointing postseason run, Freddie Freeman was named to the 2023 All-Star Game. He also became an NL MVP finalist along with Mookie Betts.

