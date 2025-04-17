Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gushes over adorable sight of twins enjoying beach day

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman played an important role in helping his team enjoy the success that they did in 2024, finishing the regular season with a .282 batting average, along with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs, earning himself his eighth All-Star Selection.

Cheering Freddie on every step of the way was his wife, Chelsea, who was often spotted at Dodger Stadium with their three sons whenever the first baseman was in action.

On Wednesday, Chelsea Freeman took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into the fun-filled day her young sons Brandon and Maximus enjoyed at the beach, via her story.

"Loves the beach 🫶" Chelsea Freeman captioned one of her Instagram stories

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@chelseafreeman5 IG Stories)

Having faced problems when trying for a second child after their first son Charlie was born, the Freemans decided to explore surrogacy. However, around the same time, Chelsea also unexpectedly received the news that she was pregnant.

The Freemans welcomed the twins in the space of about a month and a half from each other, with Brandon being born on December 30, 2020, while his brother Maximus arrived on February 14, 2021.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea posts adorable snaps as family celebrate star's bobblehead night

On Friday, April 11, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their superstar, Freddie Freeman, organizing a bobblehead night for the first baseman the same day he returned to lineup, having missed the previous series due to injury.

Also in attendance was Freddie's family, with his son, Charlie, throwing the first pitch to his dad. Chelsea Freeman took to Instagram to share snaps from the fun evening on Tuesday.

"Bobblehead Night 2025💙 Charlie crushed it throwing the first pitch🥹⚾️ #gododgers" Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram post

As the Dodgers aim to repeat the exploits of 2024 and win everything there is to win again this season, fans will hope Freddie Freeman can continue leading the team by example.

