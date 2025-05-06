Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops sweet message after Dodgers superstar's 350th career home run

Since signing with the LA Dodgers in 2022, Freddie Freeman has been one of the team's most important players. He is famed for his excellence at first base and his outstanding hitting ability.
After hitting a home run in the Dodgers' 7-4 win against the Miami Marlins on Monday, Freeman reached the 350th in his career.
Celebrating the big hit, Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared a sweet message on her Instagram story, expressing her pride for her husband's achievement.
"350 career home runs!!!! So proud of you @freddiefreeman," Chelsea captioned.
Seven of those 350 home runs came this season, with Freeman enjoying a strong campaign despite having missed a few games after aggravating an existing injury in his right ankle.
Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea head back to their former home as Dodgers take on Braves in Atlanta
As the LA Dodgers head to Truist Park to take on the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series, fans are excited to see two quality teams lock horns.
However, for Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, the series has more meaning and is more sentimental, as the couple visited the place they once called home.
On Monday, Chelsea Freeman posted a series of snaps from the Braves' ballpark.
"Always good to be back ⚾️🫶🏻" Chelsea captioned.
Per sources, Freddie and Chelsea met each other in 2011, when the left-handed hitter was still an up-and-coming star, amid his second season with the Braves. The couple has been together since, and Chelsea has been right by her husband's side, and saw him develop into one of the major leagues' finest hitters.
After tying the knot in 2014, all three of the couple's children, sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus, were born in Atlanta.