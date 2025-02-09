Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea makes feelings known about benefits of lymphatic massage

With the 2025 MLB season approaching, wellness is a focus in the Freddie Freeman household — not just for the LA Dodgers first baseman on the field but also for his wife Chelsea in her day-to-day life. Her latest endorsement of lymphatic massage is a testament to that.

On Saturday, Chelsea gave fans a glimpse into her self-care routine, sharing her excitement after experiencing a Brazilian Body + Face Lymphatic Drainage massage.

Posting from a luxury wellness spa, Chelsea described the treatment:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've been wanting to try Lymphatic By Siane for a long time. It was amazinggggg! They have locations in Manhattan Beach and Costa Mesa, (California). I did Brazilian Body + Face Lymphatic Drainage massage."

Trending

She also rated the experience "10/10."

Chelsea's Instagram story

Lymphatic massage is known for its ability to reduce swelling, improve circulation, aid digestion and promote relaxation. Chelsea highlighted these benefits in her post, listing them out for her followers:

Improved skin tone Reduced swelling Better digestion Less bloating Improved blood circulation Relaxation Detoxification

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shared what it takes to be the mom of boys

Chelsea gave her followers a humorous glimpse into her life as a "boy mom" in on Saturday.

The post featured her younger sons, Max and Brandon, engaging in what she described as a mini WWE match inside the theatre room of the Freeman residence.

Chelsea’s caption summed up how she has to deal with her boys getting into fights every day.

“What is it like to be a boy mom?,” she wrote.

Her elder son Charlie is no innocent either as she said that when he returned from the barber's shop, he also joined the fight. Chelsea captioned:

"Max bounced back in 5 seconds."

"Charlie joined in after his haircut."

"Freeman WWE every day😂"

Chelsea's Instagram story

The fun clip ended with Brandon getting the win over Max, who was left crying. However, as Chelsea suggested, it didn't take a lot of time for him to bounce back.

The life of the mother of three sons will only get tougher once Freddie Freeman leaves for Spring Training in a couple of weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback