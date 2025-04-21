Freddie Freeman’s wife shares sneak peek of Easter adventure with her boys

On Easter, Freddie Freeman was in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their clash against the Texas Rangers. Running in Will Smith via a sacrifice fly, Freeman played a vital role in helping his team win 1–0 on the day.

While Freddie was on the baseball field, his wife, Chelsea, and kids, Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus, enjoyed a fun-filled Easter Egg hunt back home.

Chelsea Freeman shared a snap on her Instagram story, featuring her with three sons, who were all smiles, with their Easter egg hauls.

"Happy Easter," she captioned her story.

Sources report Freddie Freeman met Chelsea in his second season with the Atlanta Braves. The couple dated for a few years before tying the knot in November 2014.

Their first child, Charlie, was born in 2016, while Brandon and Maximus arrived in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows off outfit for Opening Day at Dodger Stadium

Having swept the Chicago Cubs in the two-game series in Tokyo to give their new season the perfect kick-start, the Los Angeles Dodgers arrived back in LA to host the Detroit Tigers for their 'American' Opening Day.

With Freddie Freeman all set to take the field in front of Dodgers fans for the first time in 2025, his wife, Chelsea, came with their three sons to the ballpark to cheer him on. Soon after, she shared a video on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into the day's events while showing off her stylish bomber jacket.

"So many questions about my opening day OOTD! Wearing the cutest bomber from @47 & their newest collection, Contemporary Basics." Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram post.

As the Dodgers look to repeat the exploits of 2024 and win everything there is to win again, fans will hope Freddie Freeman can continue to be the talismanic presence he has been for his team so far.

