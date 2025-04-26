From Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko to Freddie Freeman's wife Chealsea: Dodgers spouses pick favorite walk-up songs for date night

The Los Angeles Dodgers started a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Up against Paul Skenes, they could not get any offense going, losing the game by a score of 3-0.

With a Game 1 defeat, the Blue Crew is looking to put that behind them. They will have an easier matchup on the mound in Mitch Keller and should be able to get their bats going again.

The offense will get a bit of help from their girlfriends and wives. It is date night at Dodger Stadium, and the players' significant others were tasked with picking the walk-out songs.

Shohei Ohtani will get things started with the song "Roundabout" by Yes. This was a hit song that was released in 1971. His wife, Mamiko, picked a great one to get the offense started.

Mookie Betts' wife, Brianna, is going in a different direction. She picked "Superstar" by Usher for the eight-time All-Star. Freddie Freeman will round out the top three with "Addicted to You" by Avicii, picked by his wife, Chelsea.

The stadium may erupt when Michael Conforto steps up to the plate. His wife, Carbenet, picked the song "Hot in Herre" by Nelly for his Saturday walk-up song.

Hopefully, these new songs bring increased energy to the ballpark. It would be tough sledding to lose another one to the Pirates, as they are already on a three-game losing streak as it is. A four-game losing streak would really frustrate the fan base.

Dodgers batters are not the only ones getting new songs on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers - Alex Vesia (Photo via IMAGN)

While batters have walk-up music, so do pitchers. They need something to jam to while they are warming up on the mound, which means their songs go longer than batters' songs do.

The Dodgers have not forgotten about their pitchers on date night. Multiple relievers will potentially step up to the mound with a new tune in the background.

Maddie Scoot, Tanner Scott's wife, has picked the song "Keep on Loving You" by REO Speedwagon. Evan Phillips will walk out to the song "He Could Be the Only One" by Hannah Montana.

For Alex Vesia, his wife, Kayla, picked out the song "Maneater" by Daryl Hall & John Oates. Anthony Banda will come out to "Bandido" by Ana Barbara, which leaves Kirby Yates. His wife Ashlee picked "I Would Look Good on You" by Maoli.

