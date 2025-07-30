  • home icon
  • "Front office doesn't want to win World Series" - Yankees fans rage over Bronx Bombers promoting Dave Franco, Alison Brie-starring movie amid slump

"Front office doesn't want to win World Series" - Yankees fans rage over Bronx Bombers promoting Dave Franco, Alison Brie-starring movie amid slump

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 30, 2025 00:26 GMT
Dave Franco and Alison Brie at Yankee Stadium (Images from - Instagram.com/@yankees)
Dave Franco and Alison Brie at Yankee Stadium (Images from - Instagram.com/@yankees)

Ahead of the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays at home on Tuesday, Hollywood stars Dave Franco and Alison Brie turned up at Yankee Stadium to promote their upcoming movie, "Together".

Shouting out the stars and their upcoming film, the team posted to Instagram.

"Alison Brie & Dave Franco together at Yankee Stadium. Watch @together.movie in theaters tomorrow, 7.30" the Instagram post read.
Reacting to the post, fans raged over how the front office appeared to be busy looking at promotional opportunities instead of addressing the team's ongoing slump, which has seen them lose five of their last seven games.

"Front office doesn't want my team to win another World Series" a fan wrote.
"Can we make the priority winning baseball games again and less about celebrity appeal?" another fan commented.
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@yankees)
Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@yankees)
"Less time parading celebrities pregame more time practicing winning baseball plz" another fan replied.
"That’s the problem. They are busy busy trying to be on Instagram taking pictures with whoever instead of winning games SMH." another fan responded
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@yankees)
Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@yankees)
"Less social media nonsense. More winning Yankee baseball." another fan posted.
"can’t believe this is an actual post while we are 5.5 games back with a $300m budget @yankees 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️" another fan shared.
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@yankees)
Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@yankees)

The Yankees have their work cut out for them to retain AL East title

In 2024, the Bronx Bombers enjoyed a superb regular season, winning the AL East for the 21st time in franchise history before making it to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

This season, however, has been a different story. The Toronto Blue Jays, who struggled mightily in 2024, raced out to a five-game lead atop the division, and the second-place Bronx Bombers have significant work to do to retain their crown.

Aaron Judge is set to spend at least ten days on the IL with an elbow flexor injury - Source: Getty
Aaron Judge is set to spend at least ten days on the IL with an elbow flexor injury - Source: Getty

Though they began the second half of the campaign in promising fashion, winning a series in Atlanta, they went on to drop the next two series to the Blue Jays and the Phillies.

Inconsistent showings on the field, combined with captain Aaron Judge's elbow injury, leave them in a worrying state at the moment, and only time will tell if the winningest franchise can steer the ship to victory yet again at the business end of the season.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

