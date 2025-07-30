"Front office doesn't want to win World Series" - Yankees fans rage over Bronx Bombers promoting Dave Franco, Alison Brie-starring movie amid slump

Ahead of the New York Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays at home on Tuesday, Hollywood stars Dave Franco and Alison Brie turned up at Yankee Stadium to promote their upcoming movie, &quot;Together&quot;.Shouting out the stars and their upcoming film, the team posted to Instagram.&quot;Alison Brie &amp; Dave Franco together at Yankee Stadium. Watch @together.movie in theaters tomorrow, 7.30&quot; the Instagram post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, fans raged over how the front office appeared to be busy looking at promotional opportunities instead of addressing the team's ongoing slump, which has seen them lose five of their last seven games.&quot;Front office doesn't want my team to win another World Series&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Can we make the priority winning baseball games again and less about celebrity appeal?&quot; another fan commented.Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@yankees)&quot;Less time parading celebrities pregame more time practicing winning baseball plz&quot; another fan replied.&quot;That’s the problem. They are busy busy trying to be on Instagram taking pictures with whoever instead of winning games SMH.&quot; another fan respondedScreenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@yankees)&quot;Less social media nonsense. More winning Yankee baseball.&quot; another fan posted.&quot;can’t believe this is an actual post while we are 5.5 games back with a $300m budget @yankees 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️&quot; another fan shared.Screenshot of fans' comments on Instagram (Image from - Instagram.com/@yankees)The Yankees have their work cut out for them to retain AL East titleIn 2024, the Bronx Bombers enjoyed a superb regular season, winning the AL East for the 21st time in franchise history before making it to the World Series for the first time since 2009.This season, however, has been a different story. The Toronto Blue Jays, who struggled mightily in 2024, raced out to a five-game lead atop the division, and the second-place Bronx Bombers have significant work to do to retain their crown.Aaron Judge is set to spend at least ten days on the IL with an elbow flexor injury - Source: GettyThough they began the second half of the campaign in promising fashion, winning a series in Atlanta, they went on to drop the next two series to the Blue Jays and the Phillies.Inconsistent showings on the field, combined with captain Aaron Judge's elbow injury, leave them in a worrying state at the moment, and only time will tell if the winningest franchise can steer the ship to victory yet again at the business end of the season.