  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Giancarlo Stanton being an outfielder is comical" - Sportscaster fears Aaron Judge's return as DH will negatively impact Yankees

"Giancarlo Stanton being an outfielder is comical" - Sportscaster fears Aaron Judge's return as DH will negatively impact Yankees

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 29, 2025 15:42 GMT
Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 3 - Source: Getty
Championship Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game 3 - Source: Getty

Aaron Judge's injury has been the cause of major concern for the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old is currently on the injured list after picking up a flexor strain in his right elbow.

Ad

Luckily, the injury will not keep him out of action for a long time. However, there is still uncertainty as to how manager Aaron Boone will deal with his reintroduction into the lineup once he returns.

Judge will play as a DH once he returns, which means Giancarlo Stanton will probably have to take the outfield. Radio host Mike Francesa went on to explain why this could negatively impact the team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When he (Aaron Judge) comes back, he's probably going to DH. So that has to now be put into the equation," Francesa said (2:30). "He (Judge) is probably going to occupy the everyday DH spot, and the idea of [Giancarlo] Stanton being an everyday outfielder to me, is comical.
"I think it's going to limit Stanton's at-bats dramatically. The Yankees can't just give away defense. They've given away defense far too often this year, at critical times. The ball will find you. You think you can hide a guy at a certain spot, you can't. If they're going to play Dominguez at left and Stanton at right, your defense at the outfield corners is awful."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Giancarlo Stanton 'ready to put in the work' in order to ensure captain Aaron Judge can make a quick return from the IL

On Saturday, Aaron Boone confirmed Aaron Judge will likely make a return to the playing lineup as a DH, after spending about 10 days or so on the IL to recover.

Ad
Ad

With Judge to take up the DH role, that leaves Giancarlo Stanton the task of adjusting to playing in right field in his captain's stead. Talking to reporters shortly after the injury, Stanton claimed he was ready to do whatever was required of him to ensure Judge could return to action seamlessly.

"Whatever's gonna put us in the best opportunity to win and for all circumstances, so I believe that's gonna be for me to be in the outfield and, yeah, I'll be working out there this coming week and be ready when needed," Stanton said
Ad
Ad

Chasing the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the AL East, the Yankees have their work cut out for them, and fans will be hoping the team can successfully navigate this injury blow sustained by Aaron Judge.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications