"Giancarlo Stanton being an outfielder is comical" - Sportscaster fears Aaron Judge's return as DH will negatively impact Yankees

Aaron Judge's injury has been the cause of major concern for the New York Yankees. The 33-year-old is currently on the injured list after picking up a flexor strain in his right elbow.Luckily, the injury will not keep him out of action for a long time. However, there is still uncertainty as to how manager Aaron Boone will deal with his reintroduction into the lineup once he returns.Judge will play as a DH once he returns, which means Giancarlo Stanton will probably have to take the outfield. Radio host Mike Francesa went on to explain why this could negatively impact the team.&quot;When he (Aaron Judge) comes back, he's probably going to DH. So that has to now be put into the equation,&quot; Francesa said (2:30). &quot;He (Judge) is probably going to occupy the everyday DH spot, and the idea of [Giancarlo] Stanton being an everyday outfielder to me, is comical.&quot;I think it's going to limit Stanton's at-bats dramatically. The Yankees can't just give away defense. They've given away defense far too often this year, at critical times. The ball will find you. You think you can hide a guy at a certain spot, you can't. If they're going to play Dominguez at left and Stanton at right, your defense at the outfield corners is awful.&quot;Giancarlo Stanton 'ready to put in the work' in order to ensure captain Aaron Judge can make a quick return from the ILOn Saturday, Aaron Boone confirmed Aaron Judge will likely make a return to the playing lineup as a DH, after spending about 10 days or so on the IL to recover.With Judge to take up the DH role, that leaves Giancarlo Stanton the task of adjusting to playing in right field in his captain's stead. Talking to reporters shortly after the injury, Stanton claimed he was ready to do whatever was required of him to ensure Judge could return to action seamlessly.&quot;Whatever's gonna put us in the best opportunity to win and for all circumstances, so I believe that's gonna be for me to be in the outfield and, yeah, I'll be working out there this coming week and be ready when needed,&quot; Stanton said Chasing the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot in the AL East, the Yankees have their work cut out for them, and fans will be hoping the team can successfully navigate this injury blow sustained by Aaron Judge.