"Fu**ng Bu***it" - Max Scherzer appears to throw a heated fit against the umpire, gets ejected from the dugout

Max Scherzer was mad about something. About what you might ask? It was about home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs's strike zone during game two of a double-header between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Mad Max was in his hoodie and snow cap since he wasn't even playing in the game. But after shouting expletives from the dugout about balls and strikes, Scherzer was tossed by the umpire.

The altercation happened in the bottom of the sixth inning. Scherzer's teammate Dominic Smith, who was down 1-2 in the count, was called out on a third strike that wasn't even close to the plate. That's when Scherzer started talking and drew the ire of the home plate umpire Riggs.

Scherzer didn't get the moniker "Mad Max" for nothing. He is known for his fiery and competitive attitude during games. Surprisingly, this was only the second time he was tossed in his illustrious career. His only other ejection came on August 9, 2013 when he was tossed by umpire Will Little when his Detroit Tigers lost to the New York Yankees. Similarly, he was tossed for arguing a called third strike in game he wasn't playing in.

Max Scherzer and the New York Mets this season

At the time of writing, the Scherzer-led New York Mets are four and a half games ahead clear of the closest National League East team behind them, the Miami Marlins. All is falling according to plan for Scherzer, club skipper Buck Showalter and the Mets.

The pride of Queens, NY are almost in the top five in of all team batting and pitching metrics as it stands. The battery crew of the Mets are the second-best batting team in the league with a .257 team average at the moment. They've also scored 112 RBIs and a league-best 232 base hits.

On the mound, the Mets' rotation and bullpen are not too shabby with their league-best 273 combined strikeouts while only issuing 78 base on balls. Just to add a cherry on top, they also tossed a combined no-hitter on April 29, which was only the second no-hitter in the team's history.

The Mets reloaded in the offseason, signing Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, and Adam Ottavino to bolster their World Series chances this year. So far, it's paying its dividends.

