"Future MVP", "Kyle Tucker who?" - Astros fans hype up Cam Smith after first career home run

Houston Astros prospect Cam Smith has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top level of baseball. Having impressed over the spring and made the opening day roster, the 22-year-old hit his first career home run in the Astros' 14-3 victory against the Los Angeles Angels at home on Friday.

The two-run blast to left field, which came in the bottom of the eighth, put the perfect finishing touches in what was a comfortable night's work for the Astros. A clip of Smith's towering homer was later uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by the Houston Astros' page.

Replying to the post, plenty of fans hyped up the youngster, claiming that with him, the Astros had potentially found the perfect replacement for Kyle Tucker, who joined the Chicago Cubs this past offseason.

"FUTURE MVP" a fan wrote

"KYLE SUCKER WHO???" another fan shared

"The first of many more great things to come. So proud. Love Cam so much ❤️" another fan replied

"CAM IS HEATING UP" another fan responded

"Already better than Kyle Tucker, we fleeced the cubs 🤣" another fan commented

"Wham ! BAM! Hell yeah- CAM!!!! Show ‘Em Kiddo! Congratulations 💥💥💥" another fan posted

Cam Smith emotionally reflects on his mom's sacrifices to help him follow his passion

Shortly after Cam Smith got the good news of making it into the Astros' opening day roster, he appeared in an interview, thanking the people in his life who helped him get where he now is. Reflecting on how she made countless sacrifices to help him live his dream, Smith emotionally thanked his mother, Stephanie Hocza.

"I always thought it was possible. I had a great group of guys to help me out to get here today," Smith said via Jomboy Media. "I always thought it was a possibility for it to happen. And we're here today talking about it now."

"So I'm very blessed. At one point it was just me and her [his mother] in the house. She struggled to take me to baseball games and practice. I'm just happy to do it for her," he added."

The Astros aim to get used to life without stalwarts like Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, while still challenging to win their division and the World Series. Fans will hope Cam Smith can continue working on his craft and cement himself as a regular in Joe Espada's lineup.

