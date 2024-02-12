"Game is better from my couch" - Former Red Sox OF Tommy Pham escapes Super Bowl frenzy mid-game to enjoy epic showdown from the comfort of home

Tommy Pham lived the dream of many, as he attended the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. However, it seems that Pham didn't stay the course as he later posted a picture of himself watching the game from home, captioned:

"Game is better from my couch"

While the Super Bowl was a slow burner initially, with the defenses keeping the scoring low, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs managed to turn the tables on the 49ers and win the match in overtime by a score of 25-22.

The game saw a host of surprises, including Travis Kelce shoving his head coach, Andy Reid, as well as injuries to key 49ers players. While many fans were unhappy with the cameras flashing to Taylor Swift at key moments in the game, the Chiefs managed to get the job done and were excellent in the clutch.

As for Pham, the 35-year-old is yet to find a club for the 2024 MLB season, but there has been some chatter as Spring Training games approach.

Tommy Pham's free agency rumors: 8+ teams in contact, with Red Sox leading the pack

At the start of February, Los Angeles Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio took to X to provide an update on Tommy Pham's free agency:

"Tommy Pham’s market is heating up. At least 8 teams are showing significant interest for the veteran outfielder, sources tell http://MLB.com. Pham is a proven postseason performer."

Craig Breslow, the Boston Red Sox's chief baseball officer, mentioned that they are in the market for a right-handed hitting outfielder, which gives many cause to believe Pham is on their radar.

There has also been some chatter about a return to the Arizona Diamondbacks after Pham had a decent campaign with them in 2023. MLB Network's Mark Feinsand reported last week:

"The D-backs are looking to add a RH hitter to pair at DH with Joc Pederson, per sources. Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham and Adam Duvall among the candidates. Grichuk had a .995 OPS vs LHP in 2023 compared to .787 for Pham and .756 for Duvall."

While he will be hoping to find another team for the upcoming campaign, where that will be remains something of a mystery at this point in time.

