WATCH: Furious Travis Kelce shoves Andy Reid, screams in Chiefs HC's face after costly fumble

Travis Kelce was furious with head coach Andy Reid after the Chiefs lost a golden opportunity to score in the second quarter. Kansas City had begun in their own half and a deep throw by Patrick Mahomes had gone them into the red-zone. From there the least they would have expected would have been a game-tying field goal.

Instead, Isiah Pacheco was handed the ball on the first down and as he was trying to get some extra yards, he was stripped and the ball landed up in the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. It was a frustrating end to that play and as the offense came out Travis Kelce was boiling.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He clearly felt that he was not being given enough opportunity and trust by his head coach and might have thought that a pass play at the time would have been better. Instead, he had been take out for that play and was not having it. The tight end shoved his coach that nearly took Andy Reid off his feet and was seen screaming.

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce and Chiefs offense struggles to get going in first half despite Andy Reid's best efforts

More than that particular play, what would have been frustrating for the Chiefs was how their offense struggled in the first half of the Super Bowl 58. They started with two punts and when they finally had an opportunity, they coughed it in the redzone.

The San Francisco 49ers did a great job of limiting Patrick Mahomes by keeping him from running. They sacked him early and got another intentional grounding call against him.

On defense, the Chiefs were not doing much better either. The only reason the lead was just 3-0 late in the second quarter was because of self-inflicted wounds. Christian McCaffrey fumbled the ball once and penalties by Trent Williams wiped out some gains.

But then L'Jarius Sneed lost his cool, just like Travis Kelce had done earlier, and copped a personal foul penalty for shoving Brandon Aiyuk. That put the 49ers in a good position and a great trick play got the score to 10-0.

Expand Tweet

This score was a fair reflection of how the first half unfolded. The Chiefs were not in the game and if they intend to come back, they will need cooler heads and all their best players to do their best. Travis Kelce et al will need to keep his composure and try to put the team on his keep.