Gavin Lux uses Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ as walk-up song against the Dodgers vs Marlins game

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 at the Dodger Stadium. Both franchises put up runs in the first three innings, but it was a shutout for the rest of the game.

However, in the third inning, there was something different, with Gavin Lux's walk-up song. The 26-year-old used “Not Like Us” by American rapper Kendrick Lamar as his walk-up song.

Lamar’s song has become quite popular since his ongoing feud with Drake. The two rappers have been having a heated exchange releasing diss tracks and poking each other.

The Dodgers started their lead in the first inning. After the Marlins’ offense brought in two runs on singles, the Dodgers’ offense hit home runs, bringing the score to 3-2.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 11th homer of the season, while Freddie Freeman hit his third. In the second inning, Marlins’ Nick Gordon hit a solo home run, which was matched by the Dodgers' James Outman, who hit a two-run homer in the same inning.

Teoscar Hernandez’s 418-foot homer in the third settled the game for the Dodgers, who are leading the NL West with 24 wins against 13 losses.

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler made his first major league start in nearly two years

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was sidelined for almost two years due to recovering from Tommy John surgery. On Monday, he made his return to the mound but didn’t perform very well.

Buehler gave up three runs on six hits and threw 77 pitches, with 49 of them being strikes. Despite the tough outing, the right-hander stayed positive, showing optimism about his comeback.

“I think the ceremony of it is done, and now I can kind of focus on trying to be good and helping our team,” Walker Buehler said (via Washington Post). “I wish it would have gone better and thrown five or six shutout innings, but it’s done, and I’m glad to be back.”

The Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Walker Buehler’s next start will be on Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

