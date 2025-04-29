Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger snubbed as MLB insider names 2nd-best talented Yankees player behind Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have often shown they are a lot more than just a one-man team. Though Aaron Judge is the most talented player in the squad, and arguably all of the major leagues, the likes of Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger ensure that the onus to do all the heavy lifting does not always fall onto their captain.

According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, the second most talented player is infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

"He came in and tried to do the difficult thing. He tried to learn [playing at] third base on the fly. He's [now] back at his regular position, and we see him do the spectacular," Sherman said on Pinstripe Post on Monday. (30:20)

"He is the second most talented player in their lineup every day. He's the second most talented player behind Judge in the lineup."

Having started the 2024 season as a Miami Marlins player, Chisholm only arrived in the Bronx halfway through last season, shortly before the trade deadline.

In the little while he has been part of the roster, Chisholm's impact has been quite noticeable, as the Bahamian played a key role in helping the Yankees win the AL East and make it to the World Series.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge reveals friendly rivalry with Jazz Chisholm Jr. that helps them 'push each other' to perform better

Speaking to SNY shortly after the new season began, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge revealed his friendly rivalry with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

"I told him I was going to catch him in stolen bases this year, so I think we're both trying to beat each other," Judge said.

"It's going to be a good year. We're going to go out there and push each other. We're striving to be great, especially after last season when we weren't able to finish the job. Just adds the motivation to go out there and do something special."

Aiming to make up for the disappointing way in which the 2024 season came to an end, both Judge and Chisholm appear to be quite motivated to help their team win its 28th World Series title.

