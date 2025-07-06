Giants sportscaster explains Buster Posey’s reasoning for accepting blame for San Francisco's struggles

Aiming to earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2021, the San Francisco Giants began the season strongly, even claiming top spot in the NL West for a brief period.
However, things have not gone according to plan, and the Giants now find themselves third with a 48-42 record. With fans frustrated at their team's poor run of recent results, manager Bob Melvin has come under fire. However, the team's president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, has since come out and accepted blame for the Giants' struggles.
On Sunday, sportscaster Dave Flemming explained on "95.7 The Game" why he thinks Posey's recent comments are a way of protecting Melvin and his staff.
"He (Posey) said, 'It's on me', but he also really implied it's on the players," Flemming said (Timestamp: 4:23). "I think that's why he did it. When you're not playing well, there starts to be some whisper. ... I think Buster wanted to make it clear that he wasn't placing the blame for the last couple of weeks at the feet of the coaches or the manager.
"Buster's been there as a player, and he knows there's only so much [a manager can do]. The manager's important, but you never want a scenario where the players are thinking, 'Well, it's not up to me, something else is the reason this has gone wrong.'"
Further, Flemming explained how Posey shouldering the blame may help Melvin and the coaching staff feel much "more comfortable" amidst all the negativity surrounding the club.
"Bob's done a really good job this year overall," Flemming added. "The coaches work hard every day. That's not the reason why the Giants have struggled, and I think Buster wanted to tell everybody that."
San Francisco Giants still have a great shot at making it to the postseason via the NL wildcard
With the Los Angeles Dodgers looking extremely likely to take home yet another NL West title, the San Francisco Giants' best shot at making the postseason looks to be the NL wildcard.
Despite all the doom and gloom amongst fans due to their poor run, the Giants are still in a great position to make it to October. At the moment, San Francisco sits fourth in the standings, only a game behind division rivals the San Diego Padres.