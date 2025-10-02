  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "God I’d hate this" - Angels fans see storm clouds over Albert Pujols in potential dugout role

"God I’d hate this" - Angels fans see storm clouds over Albert Pujols in potential dugout role

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 02, 2025 03:26 GMT
MLB: MAY 13 Angels at Twins - Source: Getty
MLB: MAY 13 Angels at Twins - Source: Getty

Though he enjoyed most of best moments in the big leagues wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform, legendary hitter Albert Pujols did spend quite a lot of time in Anaheim as well. After entering free agency following the 2011 season, Pujols signed a a 10-year deal with the Angels worth around $254 million.

Ad

It appears Pujols might be set to enjoy another stint at Angel Stadium in the near future, this time as the team's manager. After the Angels relieved former skipper Ron Washington of his duties on Tuesday, insider Ken Rosenthal has reported that Pujols is "the lead candidate" to take over.

FOX Sports: MLB posted about Rosenthal's reports via X on Wednesday.

"Albert Pujols could be returning to the Angels dugout, but as their manager per @Ken_Rosenthal" the post read
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reacting to the news, several fans voiced their concerns, claiming that the Angels needed someone with much more experience of managing at the big league level.

"God I’d hate this" a fan wrote
Ad
"Zero managerial experience, already on the books (read: economical/cheap…), and no serious plan for fixing the team…this tracks." another fan commented
Ad
"past players who manage aren't always great coaches (without experience). guess we'll find out 🤷‍♀️" another fan replied
"Can already see…. Albert Pujols relieved of his duties after a 10-30 record start" another fan responded
"Great, somebody with no managerial experience" another fan shared
"Thx i hate it" another fan posted

Albert Pujols has already made his aspirations of managing in the big leagues clear

Having enjoyed an extremely successful career as a player, Albert Pujols is now determined to do the same as a manager. So far, 45-year-old has managed the the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League, leading them to the 2024-25 league title and a Caribbean Series win in 2025.

Ad

Pujols has also been chosen as the man to lead the Dominican Republic National Baseball Team for the World Baseball Classic in 2026.

Featuring in an exclusive interivew uploaded to the "New York Post Sports" YouTube channel on September 26, Albert Pujols talked about how he his currently working hard to prepare for 2026's tournament. Further, he also spoke about his aspirations of managing in the big leagues.

"I'm a player's manager. I have the opportunity to go back this year to the Dominican Republic, and to be able to lead them to a championship. So, I'm doing a lot of hard work with that. Now I'm really focused on that."
Ad
"Hopefully [after this] I get an opportunity to be a manager in the big leagues. I'm staying busy in the things that I know and that I'm good at, just trying to continue to set an example for others," Pujols said [8:53]

youtube-cover
Ad

Having endured another disappointing season in 2025, the Angles finished bottom of the AL West with a 72-90 record. If Albert Pujols is eventually named manager as reports claim, fans will be hoping he can finally lead the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications