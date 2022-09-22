“Gretzky, Jim Brown, Babe Ruth - I think it's that kind of season that we're looking at” - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone compares Aaron Judge's historic season to other legends

Wayne Gretzky, Jim Brown, and Babe Ruth—those are the names that New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone associated with star player Aaron Judge.

Gretzky is the greatest hockey player to ever grace the ice. Brown is the greatest fullback in NFL history and arguably the best player in the league’s history. Ruth is one of the greatest players in MLB history. And they were all compared to Judge and his magical season.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "It's gotta be an all-time great season. I think it mirrors other sports we've seen. Gretzky, Jim Brown, Babe Ruth - I think it's that kind of season that we're looking at"



Boone once again sang his praises for his star man in the post-game press conference after his team's thrilling comeback win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Bombers were trailing the Pirates 8-4 when Aaron Judge trimmed the lead to three with his 60th home run of the season. Giancarlo Stanton then proceeded to walk off the game with a grand slam.

Aaron Judge's record breaking campaign

With his 60th home run of the season, Judge tied Babe Ruth for the latter's single-season record. The outfielder needs just one to tie Roger Maris and two more homers to break the American League record.

He's the first Yankee to do that since Mickey Mantle won the Triple Crown in 1956. Per @EliasSports , Judge is now the first player since Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012 to lead all three Triple Crown categories in September or later.He's the first Yankee to do that since Mickey Mantle won the Triple Crown in 1956. Per @EliasSports, Judge is now the first player since Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012 to lead all three Triple Crown categories in September or later.He's the first Yankee to do that since Mickey Mantle won the Triple Crown in 1956. https://t.co/RKuwa0QfSD

"Per @EliasSports, Judge is now the first player since Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012 to lead all three Triple Crown categories in September or later. He's the first Yankee to do that since Mickey Mantle won the Triple Crown in 1956." - @ ESPN Stats & Info

Not only is Aaron Judge gunning for the home run record, he is also in the running to win the Triple Crown. There have only been 10 men in the history of the MLB who have accomplished such a feat as a batter, with Miguel Cabrera being the last a decade ago. Of course, Judge is also one of the frontrunners in the American League MVP race.

Despite the highly contentious battle, Judge has maintained that helping his team win is more important. This is the exact sentiment of his AL MVP rival and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani.

The New York Yankees are set to square off against the Boston Red Sox on September 22. With the form that Judge is in, it would be no surprise if he takes another step forward in his record season.

