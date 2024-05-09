“Happy with the way we are playing” - Dave Roberts reflects on Teoscar Hernandez’s consistency, moving on from Ippei Mizuhara’s scandal 

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is a happy man as LA keeps piling on the wins in 2024, and today the orchestrator was RF Teoscar Hernandez as he drove in all three runs to sweep the Miami Marlins at home.

They have now won five straight regular-game series and have swept two NL teams back-to-back in three-game series. Furthermore, LA boasts a .667 win percentage in the NL West division with a 26-13 record for the season.

Manager Dave Roberts, in a post-game press conference, shed light on his team's dominance in both aspects of the game while reiterating that he had no comments on the Ippei Mizuhara case besides saying that it brings the team closer and they can move forward from this incident.

Next, Roberts commented on the overall performance, as the Dodgers have now won 14 of their last 16 games.

He said:

"The last series, its stark as far as how we have played, that series versus this series and I am just happy with the way we are playing baseball."

Take a look at Dave Roberts' full media interview here:

Roberts also spoke highly of the pitching department and praised Teoscar Hernandez's offensive output, who is now slashing .265/.333/.486 with 10 home runs and a whopping 29 RBIs for LA this season.

The Dodgers seem to be a team well past the recent scandal committed by Ippei Mizuhara that came as a surprise for the ballclub and their most prized possession, Shohei Ohtani. As per the latest reports, Ohtani's former translator has now agreed to plead guilty in the money-siphoning incident.

LA Dodgers to hit the road for 2 regular-season series against Padres and Giants

The LA Dodgers were immaculate with their six-game homestand as they went 6-0 through two series, commanding dominance in both aspects of the game. First, they swept their NL rivals Atlanta Braves, and soon after, swept the Miami Marlins who sit at the bottom of the NL East standings.

Now, LA will hit the road to play two three-game series against the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. LA had earlier lost their home series against the Padres, so they will be eyeing redemption against them. This will be the third time San Diego and LA will face off in a regular-season series in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers had earlier completed a resounding sweep against the SF Giants at home, so it will be interesting to see if they can repeat the same feat at Oracle Park next.

