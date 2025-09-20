“Hating a**” - Lucas Giolito’s girlfriend Madalana delivers savage response to hater questioning her obsession with Red Sox pitcher

Having missed the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery, starting pitcher Lucas Giolito has seemingly returned to his best in 2025. So far this season, Giolito boasts a 10-4 record, along with a 3.46 ERA and 118 strikeouts.His girlfriend, Madalana, is a constant source of support for the 31-year-old off the field. She is often spotted at the ballpark cheering for the Red Sox whenever her boyfriend is in action.With over 22,000 followers on Instagram, Madalana regularly gives fans sneak peeks into her daily life via her social media activity, with Lucas Giolito also featuring in plenty of posts. In an effort to interact with her followers, Madalana hosted a Q&amp;A session via Instagram stories on Friday.Though most replies included interesting questions from fans, a few users also dropped snarky comments. One such sarcastically questioned Madalana's &quot;obsession&quot; with her boyfriend. Replying via a story, Madalana swiftly shot the troll down. &quot;we are obsessed with each other and that's how it should be 🤝🏽 hatin a**&quot; Madalana replied via her Instagram storyScreenshot of Madalana's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____ IG Stories)Not much is known about when and how Lucas and Madalana first crossed paths, as the couple have preffered to keep those details away from the public eye. The pair made their relationship public via social media in late 2024.Before he got into his current relationship, Lucas Giolito was married to high-school sweetheart Ariana Dubelko. The pair announced their split in July 2023. Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, turned up to Fenway Park to support him in his most recent outingLucas Giolito was last in action as the Red Sox hosted the struggling Athletics on September 17. To support the 31-year-old, his girlfriend, Madalana, turned up to Fenway Park alongside a group of friends.She later took to Instagram to share snaps from her enjoyable day out to the ballpark. &quot;Fenway Park📍&quot; Madalana captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough he started the game well, giving up only a single earned run through four, Giolito conceded three runs in the fifth, which spelled the end of his outing. Luckily for the home fans, the Red Sox hitters had no problems keeping up with the A's, ultimately winning the game in thrilling fashion via a walk-off single from Nick Sogard in the bottom of the tenth.