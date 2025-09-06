Roman Anthony’s sister Lia drops 1-word comment on Lucas Giolito and girlfriend Madalana’s fancy dinner date

Boston Red Sox star Roman Anthony's sister, Lia, reacted as Lucas Giolito and his girlfriend, Madalana, shared snaps from a fancy dinner date they enjoyed recently.With the Red Sox facing the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series over the weekend, it appears starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was able to take out some time to treat his partner, Madalana, to a fancy dinner date at upmarket steakhouse, Maple &amp; Ash, in Scottsdale.Soon after, Madalana took to Instagram to share a snap of herself with her boyfriend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, Lia Anthony left a sweet comment complimenting Madalana.&quot;Beautyyy🤩🤩&quot; Lia Anthony commentedScreenshot of Lia Anthony's comment on Madalana's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@mvds_____)With Roman Anthony only making his big league debut a few months ago, on June 9, the youngster has not spent too much time with Gioloto in the clubhouse. However, just like the players themselves, it appears their families have wasted no time in establishing a great rapport with each other off the field.Roman Anthony's sister, Lia, and Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, often turn up to the ballpark to cheer for the Red SoxWhile Roman Anthony and Lucas Giolito have continued to work hard to give the Boston Red Sox the best chance of success, their close ones have often been spotted at the ballpark cheering the team on. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite starting the season slowly, the Red Sox have gradually found their groove, gaining momentum as the season went on. At the moment, the nine-time World Series champions sit third in the AL East, four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, and second in the AL wildcard standings.In either case, it looks quite likely for that their unwanted streak of missing out on playoffs every season since 2021 will finally be snapped this year.Both Lucas Giolito and Roman Anthony have also played instrumental roles in the Red Sox's success this season. Giolito has been a very reliable starting pitching option for his team this season, boasting a 10-2 record, along with a 3.38 ERA and 105 strikeouts. Anthony, on the other hand, has hit .292, with 8 home runs and 32 RBIs since his debut in early June.