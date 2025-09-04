"This isn't like losing Jayson Tatum" - Red Sox insider gives strategy to negate Roman Anthony's absence

Roman Anthony has established himself as one of the most highly-regarded talents in the majors. Since Anthony's debut, the Red Sox are 46-27.

Ad

Unfortunately, it appears the Red Sox must come to terms with getting by without him for the time being, as Anthony was placed on the IL with a left oblique strain on Wednesday. According to reports, the 21-year-old could miss between four to six weeks.

According to insider Rob Bradford, however, the circumstances aren't as ominous. Unlike Jayson Tatum's injury earlier this year, which ultimately led to the Boston Celtics bowing out of the NBA playoffs, Bradford argued that Roman Anthony's absence is something the rest of the roster can make up for with collective effort.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bradford explained his take on Thursday's episode of "Jones & Keefe".

"How do they (Red Sox) fix this? It'll be interesting to see if they bump Duran back to the top of the order. They can get by. I'll keep saying, they don't run isolations for outfielders, but they don't. This is baseball, this isn't like losing Jayson Tatum.

Ad

"This is how this works, you can function. But, the problem is, you need everybody to step up, much like when Bregman got hurt. You need other guys to step up and be the best versions of themselves," Bradford said [3:24]

Ad

The Red Sox are challenging the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees for the AL East title and hoping to clinch a postseason spot.

"Wish I could play" - Roman Anthony speaks after ill-timed injury

Having picked up an oblique injury, Roman Anthony is set to miss the remainder of September. Speaking to NESN on Thursday, the youngster expressed his frustration at being unable to take part in the most crucial stretch of the regular season.

Ad

"It sucks," Roman Anthony told reporters [0:06]. "You know, I wish I could play. That's all I really care about.

Ad

Further, Anthony reiterated his commitment to return to action as soon as possible.

"I don't know the recovery time for something like this. I don’t want to set any realistic or unrealistic goals. For me, it's just a matter of showing up every day, doing everything I can in the training room, and making sure that with my sleep and diet, I’m in the best possible physical and mental shape to get back out there as soon as I can." Anthony added

With the postseason also set to begin in October, and the Boston Red Sox on track to make it for the first time since 2021, Anthony will certainly be hoping to regain fitness in time to help his team navigate the biggest games of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.