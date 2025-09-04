"This isn't like losing Jayson Tatum" - Red Sox insider gives strategy to negate Roman Anthony's absence

Roman Anthony has established himself as one of the most highly-regarded talents in the majors. Since Anthony's debut, the Red Sox are 46-27.
Unfortunately, it appears the Red Sox must come to terms with getting by without him for the time being, as Anthony was placed on the IL with a left oblique strain on Wednesday. According to reports, the 21-year-old could miss between four to six weeks.
According to insider Rob Bradford, however, the circumstances aren't as ominous. Unlike Jayson Tatum's injury earlier this year, which ultimately led to the Boston Celtics bowing out of the NBA playoffs, Bradford argued that Roman Anthony's absence is something the rest of the roster can make up for with collective effort.
Bradford explained his take on Thursday's episode of "Jones & Keefe".
"How do they (Red Sox) fix this? It'll be interesting to see if they bump Duran back to the top of the order. They can get by. I'll keep saying, they don't run isolations for outfielders, but they don't. This is baseball, this isn't like losing Jayson Tatum.
"This is how this works, you can function. But, the problem is, you need everybody to step up, much like when Bregman got hurt. You need other guys to step up and be the best versions of themselves," Bradford said [3:24]
The Red Sox are challenging the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees for the AL East title and hoping to clinch a postseason spot.
"Wish I could play" - Roman Anthony speaks after ill-timed injury
Having picked up an oblique injury, Roman Anthony is set to miss the remainder of September. Speaking to NESN on Thursday, the youngster expressed his frustration at being unable to take part in the most crucial stretch of the regular season.
"It sucks," Roman Anthony told reporters [0:06]. "You know, I wish I could play. That's all I really care about.
Further, Anthony reiterated his commitment to return to action as soon as possible.
"I don't know the recovery time for something like this. I don’t want to set any realistic or unrealistic goals. For me, it's just a matter of showing up every day, doing everything I can in the training room, and making sure that with my sleep and diet, I’m in the best possible physical and mental shape to get back out there as soon as I can." Anthony added
With the postseason also set to begin in October, and the Boston Red Sox on track to make it for the first time since 2021, Anthony will certainly be hoping to regain fitness in time to help his team navigate the biggest games of the year.
