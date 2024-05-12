"He doesn’t have the same passion for pitching as hitting" - MLB insider reports Shohei Ohtani considering giving up one of his two-way skills

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most unique players in MLB. He has the two-way ability to hit hard balls and also pitch fastballs. But now he's facing the decision about his future.

According to MLB Analyst Bob Nightengale, sources close to Ohtani suggest that he may give up pitching if the Dodgers ask him to.

"If the Los Angeles Dodgers ask Shohei Ohtani to give up pitching and be an everyday outfielder in the future, two persons familiar with Ohtani’s thinking say he’d likely be amenable," wrote Nightengale on Sunday via USA Today

"Ohtani obviously loves hitting, and is perhaps the best in the game to do it, but those close to him say that he doesn’t have the same passion for pitching as hitting. He does both simply because he can do it,” added Nightengale.

Ohtani has proved this season that he's an elite player. He has had 11 home runs and an average of (.352). Against the Atlanta Braves last Sunday, he hit two home runs, one of which went at a distance of 464 feet. It was also his 17th multi-homer. However, he has not pitched this season due to an elbow injury and is going through a Tommy John surgery.

One reason behind the Dodgers asking Ohtani to be a permanent outfielder instead of a pitcher may be because of his fewer appearances as one. He has only made seven appearances as a pitcher since 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Another reason could be that the Dodgers do not want to stress the All-Star by giving him pitching responsibility, which is prone to injuries. Being an outfielder would reduce the chances of having a hand injury, which in turn might have affected his batting. Moreover, it seems like Ohtani doesn't give as much importance to pitching as he does to batting.

Only time will tell what happens to Ohtani. The Dodgers might not even ask him to give up pitching entirely. But if Nightengale’s sources are correct, the possibility of an Ohtani outfield move could become a reality soon.

Shohei Ohtani left Saturday's game early

Shohei Ohtani left Saturday's game against the Padres early after feeling some discomfort in his back. This is the second time he has missed a game this season. The first game he missed was on May 1.

He was called off after going 0 for 3 with a walk. Kike Hernandez went in place of him in the ninth inning. The Dodgers, though, beat the Padres 5-0.

“His back tightened up,” said manager Dave Roberts after the game.

He also said that Ohtani was called from the field as a precautionary action. He's the most valuable player for the Dodgers, so they don’t want to risk anything with him.

