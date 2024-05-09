"He looks like my brother" - Mike Trout's wife Jessica melts hearts with son Beckham's snaps bearing uncanny resemblance to late uncle Aaron Cox

Mike Trout is on the IL with a meniscus tear, and while that's obviously not ideal for either him or the LA Angels, the superstar can spend a little more time with his family. Family is extremely important to both Trout and his wife, Jessica, who carry the memory of her brother Aaron Cox close to their hearts.

Cox committed suicide in 2018, and his loss is keenly felt. Jessica took to Instagram to share some snaps of their young son, Beckham, who she feels resembles her brother closely:

"It was a s'mores night last night. Couldn't help but think how much he looks like my brother in these pics. Missing you Aar - wish you could have met my boy(s)."

Jessica Trout's IG Stories

Jessica and Mike Trout took to IG in April to announce that they are expecting another son:

"Baby brother on deck."

Jessica and Mike Trout actively promote suicide awareness

Following Aaron Cox's death, Jessica and Mike Trout have been active in promoting suicide awareness.

The couple hopes that they can help anyone out there struggling and worked with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in 2020, along with the clothing company, Tiny Turnip.

“Losing Aaron was probably the toughest thing to happen to me in my life,” Mike Trout said in 2020, via The Los Angeles Times.

Jessica discussed their work with the AFSP in an email and mentioned how it had "opened her eyes" (via the Los Angeles Times):

“It definitely opened my eyes to how severe and widespread this issue is, and was a learning experience for us. AFSP is a great source of information for family and friends who have a loved one that is struggling as well as a hub for available resources for those currently in the fight with mental health and suicide or grieving the loss of a loved one.”

Together, the Trouts have helped the AFSP, and with May being mental health awareness month, the foundation continues to do great work. You can visit their website here.

