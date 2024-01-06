"He pitches as if he's totally unbothered" - Yu Darvish expresses admiration for Shohei Ohtani's composure in ESPN documentary

Shohei Ohtani has been making headlines since he arrived in America in 2018. He became a sensation in Major League Baseball by breaking Babe Ruth's records and being twice named MVP unanimously.

Japanese director Toru Tokikawa decided to film a documentary showcasing Ohtani's incredible achievements, featuring his journey from the ballparks of Japan to the walls of Manhattan Beach.

The documentary, titled "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream", was released on ESPN+ on Nov. 17. It features in-depth interviews with coaches, players, managers and mentors who have influenced Ohtani on his journey to stardom in MLB.

The film includes interviews with Hideki Matsui, Pedro Martinez, and C.C. Sabathia, as well as San Diego Padres star Yu Darvish, who spoke about the mindset of the 29-year-old two-way phenom.

“I get anxious when I struggle throwing strikes and keep pitching balls. I don't know if Shohei feels the same anxiety in those situations. He pitches as if he's totally unbothered,” Darvish said. (1:14:40)

Darvish also confessed during the interview that it was Shohei Ohtani who convinced him to participate in the WBC tournament. He also admired Ohtani’s “hunger” to win and “determination” to beat the U.S.

Yu Darvish is a senior of Shohei Ohtani who was also part of the Nippon-Ham Fighter from 2005 to 2011. The five-time All-Star also shared his initial struggles in MLB and his moments with Ohtani in the film.

Shohei Ohtani’s future planning

In just six seasons, Shohei Ohtani has impressed both experts and fans with his exceptional hitting and pitching skills. He has earned three All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger awards and two unanimous MVP honors with the Los Angeles Angels.

Since becoming a free agent in 2023, almost every major league team was involved in a tussle to sign him. After weeks of speculation and rumors, the Los Angeles Dodgers convinced Ohtani to sign a 10-year deal worth $700 million, the highest contract ever signed by any athlete.

He will be playing alongside fellow MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman with the sole aim of winning the World Series in the upcoming season. To achieve his dream, he agreed to defer almost 97% of the contract to enable the team to acquire more talent from the market.

The Dodgers recently added Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, with reports suggesting that Ohtani played a vital role in their negotiation.

