"He’s employed" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne takes a subtle dig at herself over Pirates ace's social media absence

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:33 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne takes a subtle dig at herself over Pirates ace's social media absence - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne are successful earners in their own fields. While Skenes is employed with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has a base salary of $875K for the 2025 season, Dunne's college career is over, so a stream of regular income that came with it is now gone. But before she exited, her last On3 NIL valuation was $4.2 million.

On Tuesday, Dunne uploaded a video on social media where she talked about the notable height difference between Skenes and her. The overlay texts in the video said:

"They told me it was odd I don't drink. ... which is weird because ... I carry a tall boy everywhere I go."
However, it was in the comments section where the entire self-deprecating zinger took place.

In a viral exchange, a fan asked her the question many wondered:

“Why doesn’t Paul have TikTok?”

Dunne didn’t miss a beat:

“He’s employed.”

It was ironic on her part, given that unlike Skenes, Dunne's not on anyone's payroll. The internet erupted with her reply, which racked up over 5,500 likes.

Comments section on Olivia Dunne&#039;s post
Comments section on Olivia Dunne's post

Paul Skenes helps Olivia Dunne navigate through online negativity

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are different when it comes to social media. While Skenes is barely active, while Dunne is quite the opposite.

However, with the enormous fan engagement comes online negativity, which Dunne has to face. Earlier this year, Dunne, in a joint photoshoot and interview with GQ magazine, revealed that the Pirates ace has helped her navigate through that.

“He doesn’t care about what anyone thinks of him,” she said. “He knows what he’s doing is right. He’s not online.”

Meanwhile, Dunne also helps Skenes get better in fan engagement.

“But she always handles everything very well — she’s very comfortable to be around for other people who come up and ask to talk, that kind of thing,” Skenes said in the same interview. “I mean, she never says no to a picture. I say no to them.”

The duo made an All-Star appearance last week in Atlanta and followed up with a vacation in Hampton before going back to work.

Edited by Bhargav
