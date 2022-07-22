"He's not going to the Braves lmao" "This is literally never going to happen" - MLB fans react to MLB Network Analyst predicting that Shohei Ohtani will be traded by the deadline

MLB Network analyst Dan Plesac made a bold prediction for the 2022 trade deadline regarding Shohei Ohtani. Plesac calls for the superstar two-way player to be traded to the Atlanta Braves.

"The reigning AL MVP to the reigning World Series champs?!?!"- MLB Network

This prediction surprised many MLB fans. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions across Twitter.

Some fans deny this would even be a possibility.

The Braves would have to give up almost all of their top prospects — if a trade like this would even happen to begin with.

Some fans are saying that the Braves would not even have enough prospects to make a trade for Ohtani.

This would be an extremely bold trade for the Angels to make. Shohei Ohtani is the most marketable player in the game right now. It would be very risky for any franchise to trade away a player with this much value.

Shohei Ohtani's contract: How to value the most unique player in the history of the game

Shohei Ohtani bats during a Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels game.

The two-way player has shown to be effective as both a flame-throwing starting pitcher and a slugging hitter at the plate.

From a marketing and performance standpoint, Ohtani is worth every penny of a record-setting contract. Whoever pays him will reap the rewards.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal claims that Ohtani and the Angels were in talks for an extension during Spring Training. He states discussions have since cooled down since the regular season starting.

Rosenthal said Ohtani's agents would like to have a deal exceeding the range of Max Scherzer's record of $43.3 million per year. That sort of contract would make him the highest paid player in the history of the game.

"Think Aaron Judge's contract situation is fascinating? It's childs play, compared to what lies ahead with Shohei Ohtani." - The Athletic

In the last off-season, Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, said that Ohtani was happy to be with the Angels. The future of the team depends on the front office's commitment to putting together a winning team.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR Balelo: "I was with Perry yesterday, and I know one of the things that he's really set out to do is to put together a competitive team. He is all about it. And I think that's wonderful... They're really close to being a really dynamic team."

"Balelo: 'I was with Perry yesterday, and I know one of the things that he's really set out to do is to put together a competitive team. He is all about it. And I think that's wonderful... They're really close to being a really dynamic team.'" - Jeff Fletcher

Despite these comments last fall, the future for Ohtani remains unknown. Ohtani's contract will likely remain in question for the rest of the season, dependent on how the team finishes.

