Juan Soto has been named a finalist for the 2022 Gold Glove Award by Major League Baseball. The other two National League right fielder finalists were Mookie Betts and Dalton Varshoo. Betts has won the award for five straight years.

It is an honor to be nominated for a Gold Glove. It is one of the best defensive awards a player can get in the game of baseball.

San Diego Padres @Padres Congratulations to Juan Soto on being named a 2022 Gold Glove Award finalist!

Juan Soto being a finalist for the Gold Glove award has left some San Diego Padres fans puzzled. While they believe Soto is an elite baseball player, they don't believe he's a great outfielder.

Fans think that Manny Machado is much more deserving of being a Gold Glove Award finalist. They think he was robbed.

"Juan Soto is great at MANY things. Fielding is NOT one of them. In fact, he was one of the worst outfielders in baseball," one fan explained.

Juan Soto is great at MANY things. Fielding is NOT one of them. In fact, he was one of the worst outfielders in baseball.

"Honestly I'm so confused. How is he a finalist but Manny isn't?" another fan asked.

christian @escallatte @Padres @JuanSoto25_ Honestly I'm so confused. How is he a finalist but manny isn't?

Defensive Runs Above Average: -19.4; last

Outs Above Average: -19, 2nd to last

Defensive Runs Saved: -2, 73rd

Ultimate Zone Rating: -2.6, 79th.



Alex Fast @AlexFast8

Lets look at where Juan Soto ranks among some defensive rankings:

Defensive Runs Above Average: -19.4; last

Outs Above Average: -19, 2nd to last

Defensive Runs Saved: -2, 73rd

Ultimate Zone Rating: -2.6, 79th.

Defensive metrics are certainly flawed but... oof.

Regressive Jerk @RegressiveJerk @Padres

@JuanSoto25_ Lol. I love him but he is not a GG. Silver Slugger makes sense. He can take a page from Mr. Padre and focus on improving his defense. He can become an all time great but he needs to put in some work.

To be a Gold Glove award finalist, players need to have the votes of the managers of the teams in their league. Managers cannot vote for the players on their own team. Managers make up 75% of the vote, while sabermetrics voters make up the other 25%.

Fans can't believe that Juan Soto was able to make his way to even being in contention for a Gold Glove Award. Especially after his blunder in the outfield on Wednesday where he lost the ball in the sun.

Juan Soto didn't let his early inning mishap define the rest of the way he played in game two

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game 2

Soto could have hung his head for the rest of the game in embarrassment after losing the ball, resulting in the Phillies scoring. At the time, it seemed as if that would be the biggest play of the game. He knew he had to redeem himself and get his team out of the deficit he partially created.

As the Padres closed the gap to one run in the fifth inning, Juan Soto came up clutch to tie the game up. He hit a double to deep right field that allowed Austin Nola to score from first base. The momentum instantly shifted in favor of the Padres after that hit, resulting in their win.

The Padres need to keep up their timely hitting in game three if they want to take advantage of the series over the Phillies in Philadelphia.

