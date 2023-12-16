"He did not want to handcuff a team with his salary" - Shohei Ohtani's agent defends historic Dodgers contract with substantial deferrals

Shohei Ohtani's $700 million mega deal has captured the attention of the media and the sporting world. This is an incredible contract and not just because of its magnitude. With Ohtani deferring $680 million in salary until 2034, the Los Angeles Dodgers can build a roster for a World Series push and Ohtani won't have to pay California tax if he has left the US when the deferred payments begin.

While this has not gone down too well with a lot of people for a variety of reasons, Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, sees it differently. He told reporters at the Newport Beach Marriott.

“There’s no need to defend yourself (Ohtani) on this,’’ Balelo said, “because it is the most incredible act of unselfishness and willingness to win that I’ve ever experienced in my life, or ever will. He did not care at all about the present value inflation. And you know what, neither did I.

“He should be praised for this. He did not want to handcuff a team with his salary. He said, 'How can I contribute to a team and allow them to stay competitive?' So he took the most unselfish approach possible and deferred everything.’’

Shohei Ohtani will get his money in the long term from the Dodgers and is expected to earn around $50 million in endorsements in 2024.

“Even at $2 million, he still will be the highest-paid player in baseball for at least the next five years,’’ Balelo said. “He’s in such a unique position because he’s going to make so much money off the field."

Shohei Ohtani speaks to the media for the first time with the LA Dodgers

The LA Dodgers were delighted to announce the signing of Shohei Ohtani, and he recently had his first appearance with the media as a member of the team. An incredible 70 million people tuned in to hear him speak.

Ohtani addressed the packed room of reporters.

“I was told it was only media today, so I wasn’t expecting this many people,” Ohtani said through his interpreter.

Shohei Ohtani explained how the Dodgers' winning mentality was one of the core factors that influenced his decision to join the team.

“I can’t wait to join the Dodgers. They share the same passion as me. They have a vision and history all about winning,” Ohtani said through Mizuhara. “They share the same values as me.”

He also mentioned the contract length and his concerns about longevity:

“I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to play the game. I do prioritize winning. That is at the top of my list, and that will probably never change."

While this deal works for the Dodgers right now, if they are unable to deliver World Series gold, it might age very badly, especially when the time to make the $68 million payments arrives. We will see if Shohei Ohtani, who cannot pitch in 2024, can lead the franchise to glory.

