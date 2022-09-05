"Hey, your brother-in-law is coming back" - Former Boston Red Sox player Kevin Youkilis learned about brother-in-law NFL legend Tom Brady's comeback through a chain message earlier this year

In a shocking revelation, former MLB star Kevin Youkilis learned of Tom Brady's comeback via a chain message. Youkilis also happens to be the NFL legend's brother-in-law and is married to Tom's sister, Julie Brady.

After 22 NFL seasons, Brady announced his retirement on February 1. However, a month after letting the world know about his retirement, he decided to make a comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG." - Tom Brady

In March, three-time All-Star Kevin Youkilis appeared on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" and revealed specifics of the moment he found out about Tom's comeback.

Kevin said:

“I got a message on a chain, and then like 15 minutes later I was at somebody’s house and I’m trying to keep it quiet – don’t tell anybody, right? Because I don’t know when the news is coming out.

"And it was instantaneous news, somebody was like 'Hey, your brother-in-law is coming back.' And I’m like, 'Oh here it comes.' And then all of a sudden here come all the text messages and here comes all the stuff of 'Hey, did you know?' It’s pretty funny what you get."

It seems even Tom Brady's extended family members were unaware of his decision to return to the game.

Kevin Youkilis is fine with being known as Tom Brady’s brother-in-law

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Former Boston Red Sox player Kevin Youkilis is a three-time All-Star, one-time World Series champion, and a Gold Glove Award winner.

MLB The Show @MLBTheShow

And tune in to today's Feature Premiere at 3PM PT to see Youk in action.

Pre-order today: We didn't just add a new Legend, we added the Greek God of Walks. Play as two-time World Series Champion, and three-time All-Star Kevin Youkilis in #MLBTheShow 22.And tune in to today's Feature Premiere at 3PM PT to see Youk in action.Pre-order today: mlbthe.show/22 We didn't just add a new Legend, we added the Greek God of Walks. Play as two-time World Series Champion, and three-time All-Star Kevin Youkilis in #MLBTheShow 22.And tune in to today's Feature Premiere at 3PM PT to see Youk in action.Pre-order today: mlbthe.show/22 https://t.co/tq9B4FSDrb

"Play as two-time World Series Champion, and three-time All-Star Kevin Youkilis in MLBTheShow 22." - MLB The Show

In spite of having so many awards to flaunt and being a former MLB player, people hardly recognize him in the presence of Tom Brady.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kevin related a story about a time he was third in line at his niece's graduation celebration. Youkilis was standing behind retired Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky and his brother-in-law Tom Brady. While everyone recognized Tom and Wayne, nobody recognized Kevin.

Kevin said:

"The funniest story was when my niece graduated, Wayne Gretzky’s son graduated and our niece graduated [at the same time] at the high school,” Youkilis said. “It was Wayne Gretzky and then Tom behind him and then I was behind them. And nobody cared that I was there and it was great, it was so good."

Apparently, Kevin has no qualms about confessing the truth and has come to terms with it.

