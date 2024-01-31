"Hilarious" - Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens responds to epic fan theory of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce as the new Troy and Gabriella

Vanessa Hudgens has commented on the highest-profile relationship in sports right now, that of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The couple takes center stage as the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers approaches.

Hudgens, who starred in "High School Musical" as Gabriella, reacted to a fan theory about Kelce and Swift being reminiscent of the story of Gabriella and Troy in the movie.

A fan pointed out the similarities between Swift having the Golden Globes and Kelce a game against the LA Chargers to Troy and Gabriella's basketball game and academic decathlon. Hudgens responded to a post on ET:

"Hilarious"

Vanessa Hudgens responds to epic fan theory of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce as the new Troy and Gabriella

Hudgens married Cole Tucker in December last year and has been enjoying married life in 2024.

Vanessa Hudgens' 2024 thus far

Vanessa Hudgens is very active on social media and shares content of her daily life with her 51.2 million Instagram followers.

With a following that large, Hudgens is an ambassador for multiple brands, including Silk Almond Milk and Caliwater. As such, she shares sponsored content frequently.

Hudgens appears to have had a nice January, having spent time on the beach with her sister, time with her newly married husband and also attended a friend's wedding.

"Just sisters blowin in the wind"

"Couldn’t be happier for my best friend @laurajaynenew 🥳🥰🍾 Congratulations to the beautiful couple!!!"

While Vudgens and Tucker have doubtless been enjoying the start of 2024, Tucker will also be looking forward to the start of the 2024 baseball season. After being signed by the Seattle Mariners on a minor-league deal, the 24-year-old will hope to prove himself and get another shot in the MLB.

This is Tucker's fourth MLB franchise, as he has also been with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. With Hudgens at his side, Tucker will be hoping 2024 is his year professionally and he can make an impact.

