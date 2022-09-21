"You’re incredible. We are all having the best time watching you" - Hollywood megastar Adam Sandler gives a shoutout to Aaron Judge after All-Rise goes yard for the 60th time this season

Hollywood actor Adam Sandler was full of praise for Aaron Judge after tying Yankees legend Babe Ruth with his 60th home run.

In a tweet, Sandler expressed his delight after Judge starred in the Yankees' 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It read:

"We love you pal. You’re incredible. We are all having the best time watching you. Thank you."

Judge homered on a 3-1 pitch from Wil Crowe to equal Ruth’s tally from 1927. Roger Maris eventually broke the record 34 years on, amassing 61 home runs in 1961.

Judge is leading in home runs, RBIs (128) and batting average (.316), putting him on track for the AL’s first Triple Crown in nearly 10 years. The 30-year-old has become only the sixth player in MLB history to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season.

Sandler is a die-hard Yankees fan and has been vocal on social media about his support for the franchise. Since September, Judge has been carrying the Yankees during their barren run, batting at a ridiculous .491 with eight home runs in 14 games. He also holds a massive 20-home run lead over second-placed hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Aaron Judge focused on team despite closing in on two individual records

The Yankees have 15 more games left in the regular season, which could see Judge shatter all-time records in the MLB. Despite nearing Maris' 61-year-old record and the coveted Triple Crown, Aaron Judge is determined to help the Yankees succeed this season.

Aaron Judge has raised his batting average by 15 points this month, putting him in position to chase a Triple Crown.

Judge spoke to the New York Post recently to discuss the significance of making history with the Yankees. He said:

"I’m just playing the game I love. I’ve never played the game for the stats, or to see how I line up in certain categories. I play to win. Having that mindset motivates me."

The last AL player to claim the coveted Triple Crown was Miguel Cabrera back in 2012 with the Detroit Tigers. The win against the Pirates moved the Yankees to 89-58. They hold a 5.5 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. Judge is a clear MVP contender this year in the form of his life, but he will also aim to see the Yankees replicate his success as the playoffs come calling.

