How does Adam Frazier's signing benefit the Orioles?

It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, but they came to terms with free agent Adam Frazier this past weekend. Both parties reached a one-year agreement valued at $8 million.

The 31-year-old has now joined the fourth team of his career after spending time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles



Welcome to We have agreed to terms with INF/OF Adam Frazier on a one-year contract for the 2023 season.Welcome to #Birdland , Adam! We have agreed to terms with INF/OF Adam Frazier on a one-year contract for the 2023 season.Welcome to #Birdland, Adam! https://t.co/vZ69RnMbSE

"We have agreed to terms with INF/OF Adam Frazier on a one-year contract for the 2023 season. Welcome to #Birdland, Adam!" - Baltimore Orioles

It was a rather disappointing 2022 season for the seven-year veteran, who finished well below his career numbers in several categories. His .238 batting average was the second-lowest of his career, well short of his .273 career mark. However, at only 31 years of age, Frazier should have plenty of gas left in the tank.

The utilityman has now joined an exciting, young Orioles team that surprised many around the MLB. Baltimore finished the 2022 season with an 83-79 record in the American League East.

Frazier will find himself surrounded by some of the top young players in the game, including Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, Gunnar Henderson, and Grayson Rodriguez. The Orioles also drafted Jackson Holliday, son of former MLB star Matt Holliday, with the first-overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Nathan Ruiz @NathanSRuiz On his introductory Zoom call, Kyle Gibson said he looked at the Orioles' roster and noticed he was the only player born before 1992. Adam Frazier, who turned 31 on Wednesday, joins him by only a few weeks. He noticed he's now their second-oldest player. On his introductory Zoom call, Kyle Gibson said he looked at the Orioles' roster and noticed he was the only player born before 1992. Adam Frazier, who turned 31 on Wednesday, joins him by only a few weeks. He noticed he's now their second-oldest player.

"On his introductory Zoom call, Kyle Gibson said he looked at the Orioles' roster and noticed he was the only player born before 1992. Adam Frazier, who turned 31 on Wednesday, joins him by only a few weeks. He noticed he's now their second-oldest player." - Nathan Ruiz

Frazier may not find himself as an everyday player during the 2023 season. Baltimore may instead elect to capitalize on his defensive versatility by rotating him around the lineup. Throughout his career, Frazier has played every defensive position except for first base, pitcher, and catcher.

As a left-handed batter, Frazier may eventually find himself part of a platoon with fellow infielders Jorge Mateo and Ramon Urias. However, there is no guarantee that Frazier will be handed an everyday role as Urias is the reigning Gold Glove winner at third base.

A look at Adam Frazier's Major League career

The Baltimore Orioles will hope that Adam Frazier will be able to turn back the clock and perform like he has in the past. Aside from his versatility on defense, he has been an on-base force, showcasing elite contact throughout his career.

During his lone All-Star season in 2021, Frazier finished with a career-high .305 batting average through 155 games split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. He also set a new career-high in walks (48), and hits (176).

If he can play anywhere near this level next season, the Orioles may find themselves with a free agency bargain. Even if he is no longer that player, the one-year deal poses little risk for Baltimore.

Poll : 0 votes