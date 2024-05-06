"How is this not insulting?", "Apologize for this please" - MLB fans fume over The New Yorker's Shohei Ohtani cover art

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been the face of the MLB in recent years. More so, since he signed his 10-year, $700 million blockbuster deal last winter, he has been in the headlines for many reasons.

That involves his deferred contract, marriage to Mamiko Tanaka, his former interpreter stealing from his account and recently, Ohtani featuring on the cover of a magazine.

Famous magazine The New Yorker released their cover, featuring Ohtani, for the upcoming edition of the magazine, which will be released on May 13. The cover, which was prepared by Mark Ulriksen, includes an inappropriate figure of Ohtani hitting the baseball in the Dodgers away jersey. In his back pocket, there are stacks of dollars highlighted.

That irked many fans, who took it as an insulting jibe at the Japanese star. They expressed their reactions under the post.

"?why the money in the pocket...how is this not insulting," one fan wrote.

"Apologize for this please. Ohtani is an icon," another wrote.

"What is this garbage ai picture? You clowns couldn't find a photo?" another quipped.

Other reacted with cheeky reference to AI and Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara as well.

"Ai art looking a**," one wrote.

"So he’s keeping his money in cash now so Ippei can’t password it no mores?" one wrote.

Shohei Ohtani had his first multi-homer game with the Dodgers

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

When the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani, they were waiting for the kind of performance Ohtani had on Sunday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Ohtani went 4-4, smashing two home runs, one of which went a distance of 464 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.6 mph, per Statcast. The distance covered was the longest among all the homers Ohtani has hit this season. Also in majors, it only trails his former teammate Mike Trout's 473-foot blast.

“He just keeps doing things that we haven’t seen before,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“That’s deep. People don’t hit the ball out there (in left-center field). Whether you’re right-handed or left-handed, day game, night game. He really got into that one.”

His first homer came in the first inning against Max Fried, who was carrying a 15-inning scoreless streak coming into the game. Ohtani gave the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead, which turned out to be enough, as the Dodgers won the game 5-1.

With that, Shohei Ohtani improved his season average to a league-best .364, tied with a league-best 10 homers and has driven in 25 runners. He's also staking his claims at the NL MVP honors, which is led by his teammate Mookie Betts.

