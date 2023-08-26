How did Jake Cronenworth get injured? Padres baseman forced to exit game vs Brewers early 

San Diego Padres’ infielder Jake Cronenworth was forced to leave Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers prematurely after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist. The incident occurred in the top of the ninth inning when an Andrew Chafin fastball, clocking in at 92 mph, found its mark on Cronenworth’s wrist. As a result, the 29-year-old left-handed hitter was visibly in pain and was quickly replaced by Jose Azocar as a pinch-runner.

Before his departure, Cronenworth had managed to secure a single in three at-bats during the game. Unfortunately, the Padres went on to experience a 7-3 loss against the Brewers. The extent of Cronenworth’s injury remains uncertain, pending further evaluation, including X-rays.

How long is Jake Cronenworth expected to miss from the field?

According to reports, Cronenworth could experience an extended absence from the field, depending on the results of the tests conducted on his wrist. In the event of his placement on the IL, Garrett Cooper could see playtime at first base for the Padres.

Cronenworth’s 2023 season has been somewhat underwhelming, with a batting average of .229, 10 home runs, and six stolen bases. Given his pivotal role in the Padres’ lineup, his absence could pose challenges for the team as they navigate the remainder of the season. Further updates on his condition are expected in thecoming days.

